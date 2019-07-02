Corporate Governance Partners launches FORESIGHT™, the first board effectiveness software solution

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Governance Partners, Inc. today released FORESIGHT™, the first complete corporate governance software solution for boards of directors at public companies. The cloud-based software simplifies board planning and enhances board compliance and performance. FORESIGHT is designed for corporate secretaries, general counsel, CEOs and lead directors.

"Rigorous corporate governance has never been more important or challenging than it is today," says Gerald Zoldan, president and CEO of Corporate Governance Partners. "FORESIGHT is the right solution to help public company senior executives and board members seek new opportunities, anticipate threats, and adapt to evolving regulatory requirements and changing market forces."

FORESIGHT enables users to:

Plan board priorities annually and meeting by meeting

Automate board and committee meeting agendas, minutes and compliance reports

Compare meeting agenda topics to regulatory and other stakeholder obligations and expectations,

all updated as changes occur, and



curated for specific stock exchange, state of incorporation, leading shareholder preferences, peer company practices, and more

Identify regulatory exceptions for timely correction

Export selected meeting and supporting documents

Generate draft "ready-for-editing" minutes

Generate and manage follow-up items after every meeting

Measure board performance against industry benchmarks

Get tips for improving board priorities and performance throughout the year

Access the experience and knowledge of veteran general counsel, corporate secretaries and C-suite leaders

Save hundreds of hours per year on specific tasks and reduce outside counsel fees

"FORESIGHT helps public companies and boards focus on what matters year-round," Zoldan says. "An effective board that is supported by effective processes is critical to a public company's success."

About Corporate Governance Partners, Inc.

Based in Chicago and formed in 2017, Corporate Governance Partners, Inc. is a multidisciplinary team of experienced board leaders; compliance and corporate governance lawyers; and technical, sales and client success professionals who thrive on delivering exceptional client service; and an advisory board of seasoned business leaders, general counsel and board members. For more information: https://www.corpgovpartners.com/

For more information:

John Brooke

Vice President of Sales

Phone: (404) 939-4587

jbrooke@corpgovpartners.com

SOURCE Corporate Governance Partners, Inc.

