Corporate housing provider V-Suites announces new company VP in response to ongoing momentum, growth demands

"I am honored to be leading this team of smart, talented and passionate professionals," said Ciabotti. "All our V-Suites associates strive to provide a comfortable and memorable temporary living experience for our clients and guests. I look forward to continuing the well-earned reputation of service excellence that V-Suites has established for the last 20 years."

From managing client and vendor relationships to leading teams in sales and strategic planning, Ciabotti has served the industry in numerous capacities. Most recently, Ciabotti fulfilled the role of vice president of strategic alliances for National Corporate Housing. Previously, he has served as the senior vice president of Aboda Corporate Housing as well as the president and CEO of Boston-based corporate housing firm, Temporary Living Consulting. As a testament to his leadership abilities, the consulting firm achieved more than $2.5 million in annual revenue under his guidance.

"Gary has an impeccable reputation in this industry," said Barbara Hale, executive vice president of V-Suites' parent company, Village Green. "Honestly, we could not be more excited to have him on board. Gary has achieved so much in the field of corporate housing and the team will benefit tremendously by learning from his industry knowledge."

About V-Suites:

Located in 35 states across the nation, V-Suites offers furnished short-term housing rentals, complimented by state-of-the-art amenities and resort-style accommodations. V-Suites is one of the only corporate housing providers in direct connection with a property management company, allowing V-Suites the exclusive opportunity to provide guests with a specialized housing experience, unseen anywhere else in the travel industry. For more information, visit www.v-suites.com.

