Corporate Immigration Partners and Envoy Global Announce Affiliation

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global , the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility, and Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP), a leading corporate immigration law firm today announce a new affiliation. CIP will affiliate with Envoy moving forward transforming the future of immigration services by combining innovative, best-in-class technology with deep legal expertise and people-first service delivery.

CIP has established itself as a premier immigration law firm within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific to deliver compassionate and strategic solutions for global employers. The affiliation with Envoy will allow CIP to bring the market's leading immigration technology to its client base. Together, CIP and Envoy will have team members in Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Boston, Seattle, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Singapore and Australia. Through the affiliation, Envoy's global team will double in size, and the company plans to add new roles in technology account management and customer service in Chicago and San Francisco.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with CIP at a time where advocating for foreign nationals has never been more important," said Richard Burke, CEO of Envoy Global. "The affiliation will combine Envoy's technology platform with CIP's nationally recognized legal team to provide the extensive resources needed to meet today's complex regulatory environment, as well as the technology demands and corresponding operational efficiencies sought by modern business immigration programs. Additionally, with CIP headquartered in San Francisco, our combined efforts will better help organizations in the West Coast and Bay Area, including many in the technology sector, who rely on foreign talent for continual innovation and business development."

Based on the number of Labor Condition Applications (LCA) filed in 2020, the alliance positions Envoy, CIP and Global Immigration Associates, Envoy's other affiliated law firm, together as the fourth largest immigration service provider in the country, demonstrating their ability to help clients from high growth start-ups to Fortune 10 corporations navigate this complicated landscape.

"Our decision to join in an affiliation with Envoy reinforces our commitment to integrate the best technology into immigration processes," says Christy Umstadter, Founding Partner at CIP. "We look forward to contributing further to the success of our clients' immigration programs through our continued efforts to stay at the forefront of technology while providing a seamless experience for employers and foreign nationals who are navigating through the complexities of immigration."

Envoy partners with leading corporations such as Nordstrom, Grubhub, CBS Interactive and Cars.com. CIP supports its diverse client portfolio including industry leaders such as Autodesk, Ancestry, Lending Club, and 23 & Me.

For more information about the affiliation between Envoy and CIP, visit: https://resources.envoyglobal.com/blog/announcing-envoy-s-new-affiliation-with-corporate-immigration-partners

About Envoy Global

Founded in 1998, Envoy Global is a global immigration services provider offering the only immigration management platform that makes it seamless for companies to hire and manage an international workforce. By combining expert legal representation—for both inbound and non-U.S. immigration—and proprietary technology, Envoy empowers companies to acquire the best talent regardless of where they live, while simultaneously managing their entire global workforce and enabling employees to take advantage of business opportunities around the globe. Envoy is a 2019 honoree of the 18th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards, 20th Annual Illinois Technology Association (ITA) CityLIGHTS Awards, Corporate Immigration & Relocation Best Global Corporate Immigration Platform, Built In Chicago's 2019 100 Best Places To Work and 50 Best Mid-Sized Places To Work and ChicagoInno's Coolest Companies List. Envoy is affiliated with two law firms, Global Immigration Associates, P.C. (GIA), who provide immigration legal services to companies, and Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP), an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who provide personalized immigration services to companies.

Website, technology platform and administrative services are provided by Envoy Global Inc., a Delaware corporation. Legal services are provided by Envoy-affiliated attorneys. Please visit envoyglobal.com for more information or if interested in exploring an affiliation with Envoy.

About Corporate Immigration Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco, Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP) is an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to clients in both the U.S. and global economy to provide personalized immigration programs. CIP Founding Partners, Christy Umstadter, Addie Hogan, Yvonne Toy, Elizabeth Jamae, and Brendan Coggan note their faith and commitment to the fundamentals of exceptional services and sophisticated, yet practical solutions led to their founding during an unprecedented time in our history. CIP's diverse client pool ranges from start-ups to large corporations across all industries. The firm has collective experience working for NASA and the United Nations, receiving various pro-bono and research accolades, and has been published in world-renown periodicals. CIP is a limited liability partnership, please visit cipllp.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Katie Butler

Walker Sands

614-507-5512

SOURCE Envoy Global; Corporate Immigration Partners

Related Links

https://corporateimmigrationpartners.com

