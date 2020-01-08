Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Finance, Insurance, Retirement and Healthcare Industries

"In 2019, we saw increasing consumer demand for customization, leading to innovations in digital resources offered by the financial services and healthcare industries," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "As we enter a new decade, industry leaders will continue to invest in robust resources to achieve the ideal UX combination of vital features and intuitive functionality."

Corporate Insight's Monitor Services teams use rigorous, proprietary software to review online tools and resources from more than 100 financial services firms and health insurers. The Monitor Awards highlight the strongest resources and features of the online user experience, and this year's awards include two new Monitor categories: Digital Advice and Retirement Plan – Institutional.

2019 Gold Medal Monitor Award Winners

Gold medals are presented in recognition of online features that exceed Corporate Insight's criteria for overall excellence and usability. The following companies received the most gold medals in each industry vertical:



Annuity Monitor

AXA

Asset Management Monitor – Advisor

Columbia Threadneedle

Asset Management Monitor – Investor

Columbia Threadneedle

Fidelity

Bank Monitor

Chase

Wells Fargo





Chase Wells Credit Card Monitor

Citi

Discover





Citi Discover Digital Advice Monitor

Wealthfront





Wealthfront e-Monitor (online brokerage)

Fidelity





Fidelity Health Plan Monitor

Cigna

Humana

Oscar

Tufts Health Plan

UnitedHealthcare





Cigna Humana Oscar Tufts Health Plan UnitedHealthcare Life Insurance Monitor

AXA

Haven Life

Lincoln

Pacific Life

State Farm





AXA Haven Life Pacific Life State Farm Property & Casualty Insurance Monitor

Liberty Mutual





Liberty Mutual Retirement Plan Monitor

Principal

T. Rowe Price





Principal T. Retirement Plan Monitor – Institutional

TIAA

As part of the Monitor user experience research services, Corporate Insight analysts assess authentic accounts at each institution covered, identifying improvements and trends in real time. The Monitor Awards are a culmination of a year's worth of website tracking and user experience assessment, resulting in actionable best practices that can improve the customer journey across industries.

