Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Finance, Insurance, Retirement and Healthcare Industries

Jan 08, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and user experience research to the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 2019 Monitor Awards. Now in its 21st year, this program recognizes digital innovation and best practices within the financial services, insurance, retirement and healthcare industries. The Monitor Awards issue gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in online and mobile user experience over the past year.
"In 2019, we saw increasing consumer demand for customization, leading to innovations in digital resources offered by the financial services and healthcare industries," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "As we enter a new decade, industry leaders will continue to invest in robust resources to achieve the ideal UX combination of vital features and intuitive functionality."
Corporate Insight's Monitor Services teams use rigorous, proprietary software to review online tools and resources from more than 100 financial services firms and health insurers. The Monitor Awards highlight the strongest resources and features of the online user experience, and this year's awards include two new Monitor categories: Digital Advice and Retirement Plan – Institutional.
2019 Gold Medal Monitor Award Winners
Gold medals are presented in recognition of online features that exceed Corporate Insight's criteria for overall excellence and usability. The following companies received the most gold medals in each industry vertical:
- Annuity Monitor
AXA
- Asset Management Monitor – Advisor
Columbia Threadneedle
- Asset Management Monitor – Investor
Columbia Threadneedle
Fidelity
- Bank Monitor
Chase
Wells Fargo
- Credit Card Monitor
Citi
Discover
- Digital Advice Monitor
Wealthfront
- e-Monitor (online brokerage)
Fidelity
- Health Plan Monitor
Cigna
Humana
Oscar
Tufts Health Plan
UnitedHealthcare
- Life Insurance Monitor
AXA
Haven Life
Lincoln
Pacific Life
State Farm
- Property & Casualty Insurance Monitor
Liberty Mutual
- Retirement Plan Monitor
Principal
T. Rowe Price
- Retirement Plan Monitor – Institutional
TIAA
As part of the Monitor user experience research services, Corporate Insight analysts assess authentic accounts at each institution covered, identifying improvements and trends in real time. The Monitor Awards are a culmination of a year's worth of website tracking and user experience assessment, resulting in actionable best practices that can improve the customer journey across industries.
About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 25 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and experiences. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience help corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.
