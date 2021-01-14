Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Investing and Retirement, Highlighting Rise of Account Customization

"In 2020, the investment and retirement industries adapted to unprecedented user needs to digitally assess their financial health and retirement readiness," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "With the pandemic pushing users to handle all finances online, we expect to see continuing investment in personalized web and mobile functionality as well as comprehensive retirement plan and investment account data visualizations."

In the online brokerage space's Account Information category, customization and aggregation were crucial, as firms seek to provide a universal view of investors' full financial position. Fidelity won a gold medal for its robust and user-friendly display of account details alongside a best-in-class aggregation platform. On the dashboard as well as throughout its allocation and budgeting tools, Fidelity lets users include their external financial accounts, revealing more holistic assessments of their financial health.

In the retirement plan participant sector, T. Rowe Price won a gold medal in the Participant Account Data category for its impressive suites of contribution, allocation and retirement readiness data coupled with interactive data visualizations, sortable charts, and a personalized account video that speaks directly to participants.

Firms across industries gave users diverse ways to customize their homepage and dashboard experiences, letting them choose their own priorities. In the investment experience space, T. Rowe Price won a gold medal for its secure site homepage that uniquely allows users to select which accounts to show on the landing page and to group accounts into default or custom categories. Similarly, in the retirement plan sponsor sector, TIAA earned a gold medal for its customizable dashboard that allows sponsors to select the main data section's default view, featuring comprehensive key metrics, action items and plan messages.

