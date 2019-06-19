Corporate Insight Expands Healthcare Research to Cover the Complete Patient Experience from Insurer Plans to Health Systems

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight announced the expansion of its healthcare research product suite with the launch of Health System Monitor as well as Health Plan Mobile Audit. "Health insurers and hospitals are making their digital properties as user-centric as possible—a standard consumers have come to expect across industries," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "In the last few years, we've seen a wide variety of new online tools and mobile devices introduced to help consumers monitor their health, manage healthcare costs, improve transparency and engage with healthcare providers."

Corporate Insight's suite of Healthcare Products includes:

Health System Monitor – New service analyzes patients' digital journeys and member experiences of leading healthcare systems and identifies best practices.

Health Plan Monitor – Formerly known as Healthcare Monitor, it analyzes digital innovations in the experiences that insurers offer health plan members.

Health Plan Mobile Audit – Provides a comprehensive benchmarking analysis of insurers' mobile app experience, along with actionable recommendations.

Health Plan Website Audit – Offers an in-depth benchmarking analysis on insurers' website experience along with prioritized recommendations.

Our latest health plan member survey found rising consumer demand for better digital experiences:

51% of insured people are aware that their provider has a mobile app – up from 32% in 2016.

Among those aware of the app, account login rates rose to 63% in 2018 from 43% in 2016.

More mobile app users labeled the app "very important" or "extremely important" in 2018 (83%) vs. (74%) 2016

