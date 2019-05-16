Corporate Insight Named One of 20 Most Valuable Partners in Financial Marketing
The Gramercy Institute has recognized Corporate Insight as a leading financial marketing service provider
May 16, 2019, 08:29 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry has been selected as a recipient of The Gramercy Institute's "20 Most Valuable Partners in Financial Marketing" award. The award honors financial marketing partners that add significant value to their financial clients' business, above and beyond what is expected.
"At Corporate Insight, we've always sought to deliver the most actionable and impactful research, insights and recommendations that we can, and we could not be more proud to be recognized for our work," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "For financial services providers, staying on top of the latest digital and user-experience trends has become absolutely crucial, and we're pleased that The Gramercy Institute recognizes the importance of our competitive intelligence in this space."
Each "Most Valuable Partner in Financial Marketing" was nominated by a recommending financial services brand. Each nomination was evaluated and graded by an independent panel of six judges consisting of senior marketers from major financial firms. Members of this elite group provide a wide variety of value to a diverse cross section of the world's leading financial brands.
Corporate Insight was recognized alongside the other award recipients at the Gramercy Financial Marketers' Forum in New York City.
About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight provides competitive intelligence and user experience research to the nation's leading financial institutions and healthcare insurers. Since 1992, the firm has tracked technological developments in the financial services and healthcare industries, identifying best practices in online banking and investing, asset management, insurance, retirement plans, mobile finance, active trading platforms, social media, fintech and other emerging areas. Corporate Insight uses the actual client experience at all the firms it researches, providing clients with unparalleled, unbiased intelligence on the competition. For additional information on Corporate Insight, please visit www.corporateinsight.com/about-us.
About The Gramercy Institute
The Gramercy Institute is a leading global think tank for senior marketers from the world's leading financial institutions and is the world's largest network for senior marketers from major financial firms. Gramercy Institute is led by Bill Wreaks, who serves as CEO & Chief Analyst. Its network spans a financial marketing community of over 7,000 industry professionals, worldwide.
