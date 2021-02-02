Corporate Intelligence Services Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for B2B Debt Services

Corporate Intelligence Services

Feb 02, 2021, 08:41 ET

CONCORD, N.H., Feb 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Intelligence Services LLC (C.I.S.), a financial and asset investigative and collections firm with offices in Concord, NH and Atlanta, GA, has announced that it has established a corporate bitcoin wallet to begin accepting bitcoin as an additional form of payment in its commercial debt collections division.

Roger Barter, co-owner of C.I.S. says, "Bitcoin has become more and more accepted as a form of payment. Bitcoin has several advantages over checks and credit cards. Transactions are instantly verifiable and are peer-to-peer without a 3rd party facilitator. P2P transactions have significantly lower transaction fees. Additionally, unlike merchant credit cards, Bitcoin payments are peer-to-peer and there is no 3rd party that can reverse the transaction, or give the payment back to the customer or debtor. In the world of high-balance collections, this is a game changer."

In its eleventh year, Corporate Intelligence Services actively pursues leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies to offer their clientele better service, and this is why they believed it was time to accept and embrace Bitcoin as a payment mechanism.

Corporate Intelligence Services is a financial and asset investigative and business-to-business debt collection firm with offices in Concord, New Hampshire, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Contact Information:

Corporate Intelligence Services

https://corpintelsvs.com

Roger Barter

26 Pleasant St. Suite 3BConcord, N.H. 03301.

E: [email protected] 

Tel: (603)856-3762

Steven Becker

325 Hammond Dr. Suite 114.

Atlanta, G.A. 30328

E: [email protected]

Tel: (678)601-5650 

