Corporate Issuers Rate Satisfaction with Transfer Agent Services

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five, a corporate services research company, released the results of its annual study of corporate opinions of services provided by transfer agents. The results are based on completed surveys from 1,063 public companies representing over 25 million registered shareholders. The study, now in its 29th year, provides the only reliable and independent forum for corporate issuers to make their opinions and priorities known to service providers.

This year's study results are reported in four market segments based on the number of registered shareholder accounts. The small market includes issuers with fewer than 250 shareholders, the medium market includes issuers with between 250 and 2,500 shareholders, the large market includes issuers with more than 2,500 shareholders, and the mega market, a subset of large market, includes issuers with more than 25,000 shareholders.

The industry average overall satisfaction is consistent across the size groups: 92 percent favorable for the small, large, and mega markets, and 95 percent favorable for the medium market. Computershare has the highest overall satisfaction rating among large and mega issuers at 94 and 97 percent favorable, respectively, and both Computershare and EQ share the highest overall satisfaction rating among medium issuers at 97 percent favorable. Broadridge is highest-rated among small issuers at 98 percent favorable.

Loyalty, measured as Net Promoter Score (NPS)*, is trending up for all market segments. Issuers in the medium market have the highest NPS at 69, while large issuers are lowest-rated at 55. Computershare received the highest loyalty rating among medium, large, and mega issuers with an NPS of 72, 57, and 62, respectively. Broadridge is highest-rated among small issuers with an NPS of 66.

"It is a privilege to partner with our clients to help them achieve their goals. From complex governance, risk and compliance needs to growth-fueling corporate actions, we are focused on positioning our clients for success. The Computershare team is honored to have earned the highest overall satisfaction ratings across large and mega issuers and tied for highest among medium issuers. We believe this reflects our passion for combining client-centric innovation with exceptional service," said Jennifer Warren, Chief Executive Officer, North American Issuer Services, Computershare.

Group Five is a corporate services research firm, best known for its research expertise in shareholder and stock plan administration services.

No advertising or other promotional use can be made of the information in this release or Group Five survey results without the express prior written consent of Group Five.

*NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are registered trademarks of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

Company Contact: Kathy Huston 415.785.7983

info@groupfiveinc.com www.groupfiveinc.com

SOURCE Group Five

Related Links

http://www.groupfiveinc.com

