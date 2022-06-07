Corporate Leadership Training Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Market Overview

One of the key factors driving the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth is the increased spending on corporate leadership training.

Emergence of gamification in corporate training is the major trend influencing the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth.

Intense competition among vendors is one of the key challenges hindering the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the corporate leadership training market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The Corporate Leadership Training Market is expected to have Positive impact despite the spread of COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

As the business impact of COVID-19 reduces, the market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.

The corporate leadership training market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the ILT segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ILT Held the Largest Market Share

The corporate leadership training market share growth by the ILT segment will be significant during the forecast period.

ILT is popular in corporate leadership training and is delivered by using blackboards or whiteboards and an overhead projector and often involves the format of storytelling.

. Despite technology changing the face of the training industry in recent times with the adoption of e-learning training methods, it cannot be a substitute for ILT. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

The increased spending by MNCs on leadership training programs will facilitate the corporate leadership training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Articulate Global Inc.- The company offers Storyline 360 (Storyline 360 is an e-learning authoring tool that enables companies to create interactive e-learning, easily) and Articulate 360 Training (videos and training webinars for Articulate 360).

The company offers Storyline 360 (Storyline 360 is an e-learning authoring tool that enables companies to create interactive e-learning, easily) and Articulate 360 Training (videos and training webinars for Articulate 360). City & Guilds Group- The company offers corporate training services for leadership and management, professional development, and apprenticeships resources for study, learning, and end-point assessment.

The company offers corporate training services for leadership and management, professional development, and apprenticeships resources for study, learning, and end-point assessment. D2L Corp.- The company offers Brightspace Learning Platform. It enables corporates to enhance skill development of their employees and thereby improving talent attraction and retention.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

ILT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

