Corporate Leadership Training Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Leadership Training Market Share is expected to increase by USD 15.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.69%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The companies started work from home policy to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on their business activities. Due to these reasons, the demand for better management teams and efficient employees increased. Therefore, the Corporate Leadership Training Market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, increasing offerings from ed-tech companies, and increasing enrollments in online education are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the global education market.
Purchase Our Market Report for latest insights to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Market Overview
- One of the key factors driving the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth is the increased spending on corporate leadership training.
- Emergence of gamification in corporate training is the major trend influencing the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth.
- Intense competition among vendors is one of the key challenges hindering the Corporate Leadership Training Market growth.
- North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the corporate leadership training market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The Corporate Leadership Training Market is expected to have Positive impact despite the spread of COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 reduces, the market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.
- The corporate leadership training market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the ILT segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Download Sample: for more additional information about the Corporate Leadership Training Market
Scope of the Report
|
Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 15.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you
ILT Held the Largest Market Share
- The corporate leadership training market share growth by the ILT segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- ILT is popular in corporate leadership training and is delivered by using blackboards or whiteboards and an overhead projector and often involves the format of storytelling.
- Despite technology changing the face of the training industry in recent times with the adoption of e-learning training methods, it cannot be a substitute for ILT. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.
Buy Now! to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training market in North America.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
- The increased spending by MNCs on leadership training programs will facilitate the corporate leadership training market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Quick Buy to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.
Recent Developments
- Articulate Global Inc.- The company offers Storyline 360 (Storyline 360 is an e-learning authoring tool that enables companies to create interactive e-learning, easily) and Articulate 360 Training (videos and training webinars for Articulate 360).
- City & Guilds Group- The company offers corporate training services for leadership and management, professional development, and apprenticeships resources for study, learning, and end-point assessment.
- D2L Corp.- The company offers Brightspace Learning Platform. It enables corporates to enhance skill development of their employees and thereby improving talent attraction and retention.
Download Our Sample Report to learn more about recent Developments in Corporate Leadership Training Market
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Cross-cultural Training Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cross-cultural training market share is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Corporate Blended Learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The corporate blended learning market share is expected to increase by USD 27.89 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.68%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- ILT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article