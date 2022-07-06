Corporate Leadership Training Market: 7.87% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, D2L Corp., and More

The Corporate Leadership Training Market value is set to grow by USD 18.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include

Key Market Trend

Emergence of gamification in corporate training is one of the key corporate leadership training market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Many companies find it difficult to convince employees to attend training programs, including corporate leadership training programs. These challenges have paved the way for innovations such as gaming technology in the global corporate leadership training market. Gamification is an emerging trend and the results post-training are fruitful for an organization. The introduction of gamification in corporate leadership training encourages friendly competition and a spirit of achievement, enhances user engagement, and brings about considerable behavioral changes. Gamification increases the participation and engagement levels of employees. An increasing number of companies adopting corporate leadership training programs through gamification will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Major Market Challenge

One of the key challenges to the global corporate leadership training market growth is the intense competition among vendors. The market witness's intense competition, with relatively easy entry of new vendors. The vendors regularly introduce new programs and services to have a competitive edge in the market and render the existing programs and services obsolete. The entry barriers to the market are not very strict, therefore, there is a possibility for many small and regional players to enter the market. But these small vendors face the challenge of effective implementation of training programs. With e-learning being an emerging trend, infrastructure and technical expertise are mandatory for the effective implementation of online training programs. The intense competition may hamper the revenue and the market growth in the coming years.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in spending by MNCs on leadership training programs will facilitate the corporate leadership training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Application (online training, ILT, and blended training). The corporate leadership training market share growth by the online training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The multiple benefits of online training will be fueling the growth of the global corporate leadership market in the forecast years. Some of them are as follows - Flexibility in training services, Low-cost training, and Training with increased access to experts

The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological and product innovation to compete in the market.

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

Education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications.

Emphasis on Mobile Learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

Digital Literacy Rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

