Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% from 2022 to 2027: The increasing awareness about the impact of good leadership on an organization's financial health will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate leadership training market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,808.64 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.08% according to Technavio.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry , Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Application (Online training, ILT, and Blended training), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Corporate leadership training market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Corporate Leadership Training Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing awareness about the impact of good leadership on an organization's financial health drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Generally, companies are very cautious when choosing their leaders, as good leadership has a strong impact on an organization's financial health, and thus, there is an increasing demand for corporate leadership training.

For example, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of top corporates have plans to increase investments in leadership development because they see it as the most important human-capital investment and a powerful predictor of an organization's ability to outperform its competitors. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The increased integration of e-learning fuels the market growth during the forecast period. E-learning was heavily dependent on desktop computers and networks in the early days, but now as it evolved into systems, it can encompass a variety of channels, such as wireless communications and technologies such as smartphones, AR, VR, and wearables.

It offers organizations with the convenience of flexible timings for training schedules that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, with just an Internet connection. Additionally, online learning can be updated as and when information or technology changes, unlike printed books and manuals. Thus, it is expected that these factors will drive the corporate leadership market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The cyber threats and security issues associated with online training are primary challenges impeding the growth of the corporate leadership training market. Due to the rapid digitization and technological revolution, corporate leadership training through online platforms has evolved. Vendor facilities and systems associated with e-learning are vulnerable to cyber threats, computer viruses, misplacement or loss of data, intellectual property violations, and programming or human errors.

Confidential information regarding clients or software could imply legal and financial loss if accessed by unauthorized persons. There is considerably a high risk of misuse of personal information such as user phone numbers, IP addresses, email IDs, and other significant information. Hence, protecting client data is a major challenge for vendors.

The corporate leadership training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Corporate Leadership Training Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate leadership training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate leadership training market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corporate leadership training market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate leadership training market vendors

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,808.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

