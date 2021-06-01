Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 15.78 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased spending on corporate leadership training and the long duration of leadership training programs are beneficial for vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The corporate leadership training market is segmented as below:

Application

o ILT

o Blended Training

o Online Training

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate leadership training market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Leadership Training Market size

Corporate Leadership Training Market trends

Corporate Leadership Training Market industry analysis

Increased spending on corporate leadership training is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition among vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate leadership training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate leadership training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate leadership training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate leadership training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate leadership training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

ILT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

