Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 15.78 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate leadership training market is set to grow by USD 15.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased spending on corporate leadership training and the long duration of leadership training programs are beneficial for vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The corporate leadership training market is segmented as below:
- Application
o ILT
o Blended Training
o Online Training
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate leadership training market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Leadership Training Market size
- Corporate Leadership Training Market trends
- Corporate Leadership Training Market industry analysis
Increased spending on corporate leadership training is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition among vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate leadership training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate Leadership Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate leadership training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate leadership training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate leadership training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate leadership training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- ILT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
