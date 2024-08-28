Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 26.85 billion from 2024 to 2028, with longer programs boosting vendors, AI-powered report- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate leadership training market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.85 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period. Long duration of leadership training programs is beneficial for vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of gamification in corporate training. However, lack of standardization and efficient metrics to measure effectiveness of training programs poses a challenge. Key market players include Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Inc, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training, Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global corporate leadership training 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Application (Online training, ILT, and Blended training), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Inc, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training, Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Corporate leadership training is a significant investment for organizations, but getting employees to participate can be a challenge. Companies seek a return on investment before implementing training programs, as they involve employees spending time away from work. Gamification, an emerging trend in the corporate leadership training market, addresses these challenges. By introducing friendly competition and a sense of achievement, gamification increases participation and engagement levels. Deloitte Leadership Academy, for instance, uses gamification to motivate employees to complete online leadership courses. Participants earn points and badges based on completed courses, fostering a sense of competition and encouraging others to join. This innovative approach is expected to boost the growth of the global corporate leadership training market, as more companies adopt gamified training programs.

The Corporate Leadership Training Market is experiencing significant trends due to rapid technological advancements. Virtual delivery is becoming increasingly popular, allowing leaders to adapt and be agile in today's dynamic business environment. Training magazines highlight the importance of leadership development, focusing on new-gen technologies like AI, AR, and VR for collaborative leadership. Mobile learning, gamification techniques, and predictive analytics are also key trends. Leadership succession, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and interpersonal skills remain essential for competitive advantage. Online training, instructor-led, and blended programs inspire and motivate teams and organizations, boosting confidence and self-esteem. Change is constant, and leaders need direction and guidance. Embrace technologies like digital simulations, social networking tools, and virtual reality technologies to stay ahead.

Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Corporate leadership training is an essential investment for organizations to develop their workforce. However, measuring the effectiveness of these programs remains a challenge. Feedback from trainees is subjective and inconsistent, making it difficult for trainers to make necessary adjustments. The absence of standardization in teaching styles and expertise, coupled with language and translation issues for geographically diverse organizations, further complicates matters. These factors may hinder the growth of the global corporate leadership training market, as organizations struggle to ensure consistent learning outcomes and identify top performers for promotion.

Corporate leadership training is a vital investment for teams and organizations seeking to develop confident, self-esteemed leaders with essential skills and abilities. However, the market faces several challenges. Predictive analytics is essential for identifying leadership succession needs, but its implementation requires significant resources. Competitive advantage relies on effective leadership qualities, including emotional intelligence, communication, and interpersonal skills. Market expansion brings new opportunities, but also challenges like online training and instructor-led training, blended training, and Leadership Development Programs. Technologies like virtual reality, social networking tools, and digital simulations offer accessibility and flexibility, but raise security concerns, including cyber threats and data theft of personal information. Industries like Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Information Technology & Telecom, SMEs, and BTS are investing in training and development to inspire and motivate their teams, providing direction and guidance in an ever-changing business landscape. Quantitative analysis and coaching are crucial components of successful leadership training programs.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This corporate leadership training market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 SMEs Application 2.1 Online training

2.2 ILT

2.3 Blended training Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Large enterprises- Corporate leadership training is an essential investment for businesses seeking to develop their managers and executives. This training equips them with necessary skills and knowledge to lead teams effectively. It covers topics like communication, decision-making, problem-solving, and time management. By providing this training, companies can improve productivity, employee engagement, and overall business performance. It's a strategic move to build a strong leadership pipeline and ensure long-term success.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Corporate Leadership Training market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for leaders to adapt to rapid technological advancements. Virtual delivery of training programs has become increasingly popular, allowing for flexibility and accessibility. New-Gen Technologies, such as AI, AR, and VR, are being integrated into leadership development programs to enhance learning experiences. Collaborative leadership is also a focus, with an emphasis on inspiring and motivating teams and organizations through change. Training and development programs are essential for building the skills and abilities of leaders, boosting confidence and self-esteem. Online and remote learning have become essential tools, offering direction and guidance from anywhere. Agility and adaptability are key, as organizations navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. The use of technologies like AI, AR, and VR in leadership training is set to revolutionize the way we learn and grow. Training Magazine consistently ranks as a leading resource for those in the training and development industry.

Market Research Overview

The Corporate Leadership Training market is experiencing significant growth due to the need for leaders to adapt to rapid technological advancements and lead teams in agile organizations. Virtual delivery of training through new-gen technologies like AI, AR, and VR is becoming increasingly popular. Leadership development programs are focusing on emotional intelligence, communication skills, and interpersonal abilities to inspire and motivate teams in dynamic work environments. Market expansion is driven by the competitive advantage gained from investing in leadership qualities. Predictive analytics helps identify leadership succession needs and personalized training plans. Online and instructor-led training, blended with mobile learning, gamification techniques, and collaborative leadership, offer flexibility and accessibility. Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Information Technology & Telecom, and SMEs are major sectors investing in leadership development. However, security issues, such as cyber threats and data theft, pose challenges to online and remote learning. Instructor-led training continues to play a crucial role, while BTS and quantitative analysis provide valuable insights for organizational change.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Application

Online Training



ILT



Blended Training

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio