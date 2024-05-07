Corporate M-Learning Market size to record USD 35.04 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing popularity of game-based learning is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate m-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.04 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 18.35% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate M-Learning Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Type (Technical corporate m-learning and Non-technical corporate m-learning) and End-user (Large organizations, Small, and medium-sized enterprises) Key Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EdApp, Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC, Promethean Ltd., Qstream Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Yarno, dominKnow Inc., and Higher Learning Technologies Corp. Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing popularity of game-based learning:

Game-based learning is on the rise in corporate mobile learning (m-learning), enhancing training quality globally. Corporations are integrating diverse m-learning initiatives into traditional training setups, investing significantly in content and service upgrades for employees. Governments in the US, UK, and China are backing m-learning adoption in corporates. Benefits of gamification in corporate m-learning include increased learner engagement, achievement, behavior change, and healthy competition.

are backing m-learning adoption in corporates. Benefits of gamification in corporate m-learning include increased learner engagement, achievement, behavior change, and healthy competition.

This fosters partnerships between corporates and gamification solution providers like Accord LMS, which offers features such as leaderboards, badges, and a point-based reputation system. Corporate m-learning is gaining global traction; however, online and blended course attrition rates remain high.



To improve employee classroom experiences, institutions are embracing innovative techniques like gamification to make learning enjoyable. These trends are projected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

For more insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

Data security and privacy issues

Corporate mobile learning systems gather vast amounts of company data on processes and products for personalized employee training. This data, mined through analytics and machine learning, facilitates tailored learning and automatic content delivery. Insights derived help employees understand products, identify intervention stages, and receive feedback.



However, concerns arise regarding data sharing with third parties, acquisition, and storage legality. Unauthorized employee actions like weak passwords, accidental data destruction, falling for phishing, privileged account access, and prohibited website visits compound data security challenges.



Protecting confidential information such as product procedures is crucial to prevent misuse by competitors. Failure to address these issues can impede revenue growth in the forecast period. Therefore, ensuring data security and privacy remains paramount in the target market.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Technical corporate m-learning

1.2 Non-technical corporate m-learning End-user 2.1 Large organizations

2.2 Small

2.3 medium-sized enterprises Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Technical corporate m-learning- The technical corporate M-learning sector is set to witness significant growth in market share in the upcoming years. This growth is attributed to the rising need for technical skills like IT and analytics. Businesses aim to enhance efficiency and productivity by training their workforce to align with their business strategies. The demand for professional training services worldwide is driven by increased investment in technical training.

Emerging markets particularly highlight the gap in IT skills and employability. Businesses struggle to meet budget and performance targets due to the adoption of advanced technologies like cloud services and IoT. The evolving business landscape, marked by new technologies and business models, fuels the demand for technical corporate M-learning. This demand is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Corporate M-Learning Market represents a significant shift in the training landscape, enabling employees to learn on-the-go using smartphones and other mobile devices. This market encompasses scalable learning solutions, such as mobile app development and cloud-based learning platforms, which leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver personalized, interactive training experiences.

Key components of this market include practical training methods like game-based learning, e-books, and portable Learning Management Systems (LMS). Mobile Content Authoring enables the creation and delivery of learning content tailored to various mobile devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Interactive assessments, video lectures, and examinations are essential elements of this market, ensuring effective knowledge transfer and skill development. Content development and M-enablement are crucial aspects, ensuring that corporate learning remains engaging and accessible, whether in-class or online. Simulation-based learning further enhances the value proposition by providing hands-on, realistic training experiences.

Market Overview

The Corporate M-Learning market is a significant and expanding sector in the realm of employee training and development. With the advent of Smartphones and mobile technologies, learning on-the-go has become a reality for professionals. Mobile learning solutions, such as apps and microlearning modules, cater to the needs of modern workforces, enabling them to acquire new skills and knowledge anytime, anywhere.

Empowered by technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality, these solutions offer immersive and interactive learning experiences. Moreover, they are cost-effective and scalable, making them an attractive choice for businesses of all sizes.

The market is expected to grow further, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and personalized learning solutions. Companies and organizations are recognizing the potential of mobile learning to enhance productivity, improve employee engagement, and foster a culture of continuous learning.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Technical Corporate M-learning



Non-technical Corporate M-learning

End-user

Large Organizations



Small



Medium-sized Enterprises

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio