Corporate M-Learning Market to Grow by USD 62.8 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by Lower Training Costs and AI Trends - Technavio Report

The global corporate m-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 62.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 24.68% during the forecast period. Reduction in employee training cost for employers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of game-based learning. However, data security and privacy issues poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc, dominKnow Inc., EdApp, Higher Learning Technologies Corp., Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC, Promethean World Ltd., Qstream Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Yarno.

Corporate M-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 62.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc, dominKnow Inc., EdApp, Higher Learning Technologies Corp., Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC, Promethean World Ltd., Qstream Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Yarno

The corporate m-learning market is witnessing a rise in game-based learning initiatives due to their ability to enhance learner engagement and provide a sense of achievement. These features influence behavior change and invoke healthy competition among employees. In countries like the US, UK, and China, governments are supporting corporations in adopting m-learning. Gamification solutions, such as leaderboards, badges, and point-based reputation systems, are being integrated into m-learning to make learning more enjoyable and effective. The use of gamification is expected to drive the growth of the corporate m-learning market, as traditional classroom training faces high attrition rates for online or blended courses. By incorporating these innovative techniques, institutions can ensure that employees have fun while acquiring knowledge and skills.

Corporate m-learning, or mobile learning, is a trending solution for training employees in today's remote workforce. With the widespread use of smartphones, businesses can provide learning opportunities anytime, anywhere. Scalable learning solutions through mobile app development and cloud-based platforms enable personalized experiences for employees in sectors like Healthcare, IT, Finance, Manufacturing, and more. AI and ML technologies offer adaptive learning and customized content. Geographical trends show a need for digital training solutions, especially in industries with telecommuting or globalization. Engaging formats like gamification, simulations, and multimedia presentations boost job satisfaction and reduce turnover. High-speed mobile internet and touchscreens make m-learning cost-effective, eliminating expenses on printed materials, travel, accommodation, and venue rental. Consistent training experiences ensure retention, while interactive assessments measure progress. M-Enablement and simulation-based learning are key to corporate learning and on-the-job training.

Corporate m-learning market involves the use of content support systems and learning management systems (LMS) for delivering mobile learning services to employees. These systems collect and analyze company data to create personalized learning experiences and enable automatic content delivery. The collected data offers valuable insights into products and processes, helping employees improve performance. However, data security and privacy are major concerns. Unauthorized data sharing with third parties, weak passwords, accidental data destruction, phishing schemes, and privileged account access pose potential risks. Protecting confidential information is crucial to prevent competitors from gaining an unfair advantage. Ensuring data security and privacy is essential to maintain employee trust and drive revenue growth in the corporate m-learning market.

The corporate m-learning market is growing rapidly, with mobile apps and software solutions becoming essential tools for businesses to train their workforce. However, challenges persist in areas like examinations, content development, and integration of multimedia for interactive assessments. In-class learning and online-on-the-job training must coexist for effective results. Internet penetration and personalized learning are key drivers, with flexible learning and microlearning gaining popularity. Ed-tech firms are developing bite-sized content and collaborative learning platforms to cater to the gig economy. With 5G technology and mobile tech advancing, the future of digital education is promising. Enrolments continue to rise, driven by computing capabilities and online communities. The integration of 3D creative platforms, coding, and interactive learning is crucial for developing 21st-century skills. Case-based learning and forums for group projects are also important in this context. The metaverse may even revolutionize corporate training.

Type 1.1 Technical corporate m-learning

1.2 Non-technical corporate m-learning End-user 2.1 Large organizations

2.2 Small and medium-sized enterprises Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Technical corporate m-learning- The corporate m-learning market refers to the use of mobile devices for employee training and development. Companies are increasingly adopting mobile learning solutions due to their convenience and flexibility. Mobile learning enables employees to access training materials anytime, anywhere, enhancing productivity and knowledge retention. It also reduces travel costs and time spent away from work. Mobile learning platforms offer various features such as interactive quizzes, videos, and simulations, making learning engaging and effective. Companies can customize content to meet their specific training needs, ensuring a consistent learning experience for all employees.

Research Analysis

The corporate m-learning market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of mobile devices for remote workforce training. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices have become essential tools for employees to access scalable learning solutions. Mobile app development and cloud-based learning platforms are at the forefront of this trend, enabling companies to deliver interactive content to their workforces anytime, anywhere. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into m-learning solutions to provide personalized learning experiences. Game-based learning, practical training methods, e-books, and interactive assessments are popular forms of mobile content. Portable Learning Management Systems (LMS) allow for M-enablement and on-the-job training through video lectures, examinations, and content development. Simulation-based learning and interactive assessments are also effective methods for enhancing corporate learning, making it more engaging and effective than traditional in-class methods.

Market Research Overview

The Corporate M-Learning Market refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for employee training in businesses across various industries. With the rise of remote workforces and the globalization of businesses, scalable learning solutions have become essential for training employees in a flexible and cost-effective way. Mobile app development and cloud-based learning platforms have emerged as popular choices, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for personalized learning experiences. Industries like Healthcare, IT, Finance, Manufacturing, and others are adopting these solutions to train their workforces. Geographical trends show that regions with high internet penetration and touchscreen usage have the highest adoption rates. Customizing content, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) are also gaining popularity for adaptive learning technologies. The market is expected to grow further with the integration of 5G technology and the gig economy. Traditional in-person training methods are being replaced with digital training solutions, offering consistent training experiences and reducing expenses on travel, accommodation, and venue rental. Engaging content formats like gamification, simulations, multimedia presentations, and e-books are used to increase job satisfaction and reduce turnover rates. Portable Learning Management Systems (LMS), interactive assessments, and m-Enablement are key components of these solutions. Simulation-based learning, on-the-job training, and large organizations and startups are also adopting mobile learning market solutions. The market is expected to grow further with the development of mobile content authoring, software solutions, and content development for various mobile devices, including laptops and desktops. Interactive assessments, video lectures, and online-on-the-job training are also becoming popular. The mobile learning market is a dynamic and growing industry that is transforming the way businesses train their employees.

