Corporate Meal Solutions Launches as a Ground-Breaking Employee Benefit in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitlife Foods, the Southeast's leading omni-channel prepared meals brand, announces the launch of Corporate Meal Solutions as a new employee benefit.

Corporate Meal Solutions integrates weekly meals as a nutritious and delicious benefit into workplaces supporting talent recruitment, engagement, and retention. Fitlife's Corporate Meal Solutions program focuses on the transformation of a workplace by providing a daily wellness benefit focused on nutrition to fuel physical and mental health.

"Prior to COVID, we offered discounted Fitlife Foods meals to our staff. Upon return to the office, we provide free Fitlife meals as part of our commitment to employee wellness," said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. "The feedback from our staff about our partnership with Fitlife Foods has been overwhelmingly positive."

"With our Corporate Meal Solutions program, we empower employees to save time, eat healthier and avoid energy crashes. Companies can now do more than just talk about employee wellness, but demonstrate it by investing in it," said David Osterweil, Fitlife Foods Founder & CEO.

According to Osterweil, nutrition-fueled employees are "motivated and focused with added energy and time to maximize their productivity at work and home."

"We created Corporate Meal Solutions because of the unprecedented shift in workplaces to support employees' health and wellbeing. This new workforce is looking beyond the standard benefits of healthcare and 401K," said Fitlife Foods Investor and Board Chairman Shilen Patel. "It takes a holistic approach to their well-being to attract and retain top-tier talent in 2024."

Companies interested in enhancing their workplace wellness offerings with this valuable employee benefit can find more information here.

About Fitlife Foods:

Founded in 2011 by David Osterweil, Fitlife Foods started as a single store in Tampa, FL, providing 300 meals per day. Fitlife Foods now has 12 retail locations and operates weekly home deliveries. Its Culinary Center is in Plant City, FL.

Each meal is chef-prepared, and fully cooked. Meals are portioned, balanced, and contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives. The company is the second largest omni-channel prepared meals retailer in the country.

In 2023, to elevate workplaces throughout the Southeast, Fitlife Foods was acquired by the Patel Family Office, led by Shilen & Parita Patel, Dr. Sheetal Patel and Drs. Sonali & Scott Judd, with Osterweil remaining in place as the CEO.

To learn more about Fitlife Foods visit eatfitlifefoods.com.

