Corporate Moves Have Never Been Easier: United Regions Van Lines Offers Unmatched Services for Companies Planning to Relocate

United Regions Van Line has established itself as a top provider of corporate relocation services. The company is uniquely able to assist businesses with this challenging task.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate relocation services are a unique niche within the moving industry. Because of this, very few companies are able to execute these moves consistently and earn a high level of customer satisfaction. United Regions Van Lines has noticed this service gap and has created an unmatched corporate relocation program.

Corporate relocation isn't the same as moving a single office and often involves moving an entire business, including offices, furnishings, critical equipment, and sensitive documents.

Additionally, when a corporation relocates, so do its employees. Both workers and their families may also need long-distance moving or relocation services.

Finally, to add a new level of complexity, relocations must be executed while maintaining business continuity. United Regions Van Lines took all these factors into consideration when creating its corporation relocation services.

United Regions Van Lines understands that every business is different. As a result, there is no one-size-fits-all formula for corporate relocation or long-distance moving.

Instead, the URVL team meets directly with company leadership to gather requirements, ensure they have a full understanding of any unique needs, and then develop a strategy to ensure the move is executed efficiently with no business disruption.

United Regions Van Lines' corporate relocation services are built to address the key concerns of corporate clients.

The first concern is speed. To address this, URVL offers express moving services and cross-country movers. Businesses can shut down in the evening, move in the morning, and potentially be operational the same day.

Security is another key area of concern. Corporations often have documents containing sensitive information. United Regions Van Lines has procedures and protocols to protect these documents during the moving process and also keep critical equipment safe.

Many corporations also possess specialized equipment like servers, networking equipment, and proprietary items, all of which must be handled with care by cross-country movers and often require special packaging or temperature control.

Corporations that hire United Regions Van Lines for relocation services know they can rely on the company to complete moves in their entirety, even for state-to-state moving. They don't have to contract with multiple specialized moving providers. URVL can handle it all.

Corporate relocations require significant planning to be successful. URVL offers business continuity planning that is based on each corporate customer's needs. This includes defining downtime expectations and working to minimize that as much as possible.

United Regions Van Lines will also work with clients to handle the logistics of temporary operational offices.

URVL offers expedited service in which they identify critical business operations and ensure these are given priority so corporations are up and running quickly after the move.

Many companies also choose to take advantage of URVL's personnel management services. Relocation can be disruptive and stressful, but businesses can make this process easier by retaining relocation services for employees.

Most corporations aren't in the business of relocating, and so URVL is proud to offer relocation services that are as hands-off as possible. This allows corporate clients to maintain their focus on business operations, not on the business of moving.

URVL corporate relocation services are intended for any business in any industry at any scale. Their team has successfully relocated small, single-office businesses as well as large, multi-location companies.

United Regions Van Lines is able to offer corporate relocation services because the company has a strong infrastructure. This includes a large and growing fleet of 18-wheeler trucks, 25 years of industry experience, and experienced staff.

URVL also has warehouses in 7 states and locations in more than 30 states. This large reach allows the company to offer relocation services anywhere in the United States and abroad.

Corporate clients can also be ensured that their items will be protected at every stage. United Regions Van Lines is a registered business that's fully insured and compliant with all DOT regulations.

Corporations that need relocation services don't need to wait. United Regions Van Lines has the staff and equipment to take on these jobs without delay, schedule corporate relocation consultations immediately, and begin the steps to execute corporate moves quickly while still maintaining the highest quality standards.

About United Regions Van Lines

About United Regions Van Lines: United Regions Van Lines is the product of the dedicated work of a group of friends. For over 20 years, this moving company has specialized in exclusively long-distance interstate moves for clients of varying sizes. URVL is developing an all-inclusive service package that takes care of all aspects of the moving process. Their service extends from coast to coast and border to border covering many states but particularly focusing on the midwest, the south, and the west coast. Learn more about United Regions Van Lines at www.unitedregionsvanlines.com.

