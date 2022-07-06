Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe to Grow by USD 2.23 billion | Growing Implementation of Language Cloud Services to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 09:45 ET
The corporate online language learning market in Europe covers the business of providing online language learning products and services by language learning institutions to the corporate end-users based in Europe. The potential growth difference for the market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.23 bn.
- Market Driver: Growing implementation of language cloud services is driving the growth of the market. The ecosystem of storing, managing, and accessing information is shifting toward the cloud. Most organizations are shifting to SaaS learning management system to impart language education. For instance, Rosetta Stone, a US-based company, provides language learning solutions that enable teachers, administrators, and students to facilitate easy accessibility and management of notes, announcements, classes, calendars, and assignments online. Services offered include language proficiency testing, audio recording, analytics, and flashcards that are different from general learning management system versions available in the market. They are also migrating to the cloud for solutions such as learning management system (LMS). This will increase the demand for language training programs that can run on these systems
- Market Challenge: Uneven pace of digitization is challenging the growth of the market. Many language learning service providers have started to invest in digitizing their existing traditional learning content and processes. However, they are unable to combine traditional and digital learning. Hence, digitization has made the learning process more cumbersome for learners. For instance, when service providers initiated the digitization of print content to digital content, the content produced was difficult for the learner to navigate. Another challenge service providers face is the allocation of funds for appropriate digital initiatives to improve online learning. In addition, most vendors do not have a well-planned, feasible online language learning strategy, which is hampering their profitability.
The report on the corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe). By geography, the Rest of Europe will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
By deployment, the on-premise segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Many organizations are using on-premise deployment to implement language learning tools. These solutions are preferred by many companies, as they can be easily installed and are relatively secure. The demand for on-premise language learning courses from small-scale service providers that have not yet moved to cloud deployment is also high.
- Berlitz Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Fluenz Inc.
- Hello-Hello LLC
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Innovative Language Learning LLC
- Linguaphone
- Linguarama Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
