Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe to Grow by USD 2.23 billion | Growing Implementation of Language Cloud Services to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Market Driver: Growing implementation of language cloud services is driving the growth of the market. The ecosystem of storing, managing, and accessing information is shifting toward the cloud. Most organizations are shifting to SaaS learning management system to impart language education. For instance, Rosetta Stone , a US-based company, provides language learning solutions that enable teachers, administrators, and students to facilitate easy accessibility and management of notes, announcements, classes, calendars, and assignments online. Services offered include language proficiency testing, audio recording, analytics, and flashcards that are different from general learning management system versions available in the market. They are also migrating to the cloud for solutions such as learning management system (LMS). This will increase the demand for language training programs that can run on these systems

Market Segmentation

The report on the corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe). By geography, the Rest of Europe will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premise segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Many organizations are using on-premise deployment to implement language learning tools. These solutions are preferred by many companies, as they can be easily installed and are relatively secure. The demand for on-premise language learning courses from small-scale service providers that have not yet moved to cloud deployment is also high.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.48 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 37% Key consumer countries Germany and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

