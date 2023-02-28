Corporate Resolutions Announces Timothy Clinton's return to the Company after a 25 year career with the US Marshals

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Resolutions Inc. (CRI) is excited to announce that Timothy Clinton has returned to the company as Vice President of Sales after an illustrious 25-year career with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). Tim was among the first employees at CRI in the early 1990s and was responsible for creating the role of "Investigative Analyst" using his research and investigative skills.

Tim initially joined the USMS as a Deputy in the Southern District of New York. During his time with the USMS, Tim served as a member of the Warrant Squad where he was detailed to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Fugitive Task Force; was a 9/11 First Responder; liaised between the USMS and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA); and, was among the first members of the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (RFTF) where he headed a group of Special Agents from the DEA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Detectives from the New York Police Department.

"When considering my options for life after the Marshals, I looked at how CRI has grown and the impressive infrastructure it has to assist its clients with investigative due diligence and realized this is where I belong. I am excited to contribute to the company's growth and share my experiences with our clients and the CRI team," said Tim.

Tim was also chosen to be among the inaugural class of investigators of the USMS Financial Surveillance Unit (FSU), an elite group of investigators that aids the USMS and other law enforcement partners through their expertise in financial crimes. Thereafter, Tim became a Senior Inspector with the USMS Investigative Services Division and was assigned to the first ever Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Strike Force. Tim has captured numerous high profile fugitives resulting in many awards and commendations from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as private foundations and organizations.

Throughout his career with the USMS, Tim applied and greatly expanded upon the skills he learned from his early days at CRI.

"Tim and I worked together at CRI many years ago. Then, he was an eager analyst with natural investigative skills. Today, his impressive expertise and unbridled enthusiasm will certainly play an integral role in our continued success. There is no question that our clients and our employees will learn from him and with him," said Joelle Scott, COO.

Tim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration and Justice from Rutgers College and holds a Certificate of Criminology. Tim was a member of the Rutgers Wrestling Team.

Corporate Resolutions Inc. (www.corporateresolutions.com) conducts due diligence background investigations for private equity deals, venture capital investments, executive hiring and fund manager selection in the US and internationally. Founded in 1991 by a former Special Agent with the FBI, CRI has been a trusted partner to the investment community by providing reliable, customized background investigations to ensure clients are well-informed before any transaction.

