Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC Investor Conference Call

Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC

14:36 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC will host an Investor Conference Call on Thursday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. (ET), for qualified participants.

Qualified participants can access call-in information through an Intralinks site, which may be accessed via the Investor Relations location on the company's website at www.corprisk.com.

Investor Contact:  Joseph Dubow:  212.833.3299; investorrelations@corprisk.com
Media Contact: media@corprisk.com  

About Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC

Corporate Risk Holdings is a global leader in diversified risk and information services, headquartered in New York, NY. Corporate Risk Holdings is the parent company of HireRight, a leading global provider of employment background screening and eligibility solutions.  Additional information about Corporate Risk Holdings is available at corprisk.com.

