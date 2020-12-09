Corporate Scalability Expert Brad Fisher: Four Must-Do Things for a Clear Business Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If motivating a team of employees feels like an uphill battle, it might be because you're not being honest and clear with your team, or yourself, about the vision for your company.

That's the guidance from corporate scalability and family business expert Brad Fisher, author of the book Family Business Abundance: How to Scale Your Company and Succeed Together Across Multiple Generations (2020, Indie Books International ).

"We believe that most failures in business, and many of the heartbreaks that strike families, stem from a lack of clarity," says Fisher. "People don't understand what they stand for, why they do what they do, who should do what, what each person wants and receives, when to quit, or when to dig in."

Fisher, the co-founder and managing partner of Featherstone Holdings, has devoted most of his professional career to entrepreneurship and family business abundance. Most recently, he led the acquisition of Elevated Billing Solutions, LLC and Recovery Help, LLC in Salt Lake City. While serving as CEO of those companies, Fisher developed a passion for the behavioral health sector. This has influenced his approach to a family business strategy that incorporates empathy and trust, a large component of the clarity model he teaches.

"Even families who are enthusiastically engaged can fail to succeed together if they operate in a fog," warns Fisher. "Lack of clarity is one of the most pernicious roadblocks that stands in the way of family business abundance."

According to Fisher, people who "thrive on ambiguity and compartmentalization" may find short term or limited success, but true Family Business Abundance goes beyond your immediate wealth.

"If your definition of success also includes robust relationships, multi-generational resilience, human capital maximization, and sincere social impact, then you're not going to achieve it behind a smoke screen."

Here are Fisher's four Principles of Clarity, one of the three building blocks of his Family Business Abundance strategy.

Principle #1: Clear Expectations

When things are clear, people know what to expect. Expectation setting involves consistent behavior, clearly expressed, along with thoroughly communicated values, deliverables, goals, milestones, success measures, timing, costs, and other results of your work and actions.

Principle #2: Clear Standards

Consciously set standards, for yourself, for your family, for your company, and for your friends. Set them, publicize them, and track them. Commit your standards to writing, and communicate them with clarity, every chance you get. Your standards will keep you on track, and they will serve you well in many additional ways.

Principle #3: Clear Ground Rules

People are hungry to know where their boundaries are, in their personal lives and their work lives. This includes behavioral norms and taboos, compensation criteria, hierarchical reporting protocols, and myriad other relationship dynamics. Make the rules clear and consistent. Calibrate them with your Core Values. Post them and discuss them. Make them transparent, and you will run a much tighter ship.

Principle #4: Clear Focus

Few things are more crucial or beneficial in business than focus. Knowing what to do, and even more important, what not to do, makes all the difference in the world. Without clarity, you cannot have meaningful focus, and without focus, you cannot move mountains.

Fisher adds that "clarity illuminates the dark corners of your family and your business. It reveals direction, sets expectations, specifies standards, guides behavior, and tightens focus. It is a miracle drug."

