Corporate Screening and Willory Announce Strategic Alliance

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Screening Services, Inc., a leader in background screening for human resources and Willory, experts in human resources and payroll staffing and consulting, are pleased to jointly announce a strategic alliance.

With human capital management at the forefront of employee well-being and organizational prosperity, Corporate Screening and Willory both understand the necessity to empower human resources professionals and contribute to organizational success. The Corporate Screening-Willory strategic alliance brings together deep skills and an intimate understanding of the human resources profession. This alliance allows clients of either organization to leverage Corporate Screening's innovative technology and uncompromising human effort and Willory's unbiased, client-first mentality designed to transform organizations.

"As leaders in the human resources space, it became clear that we have natural areas of alignment – in our values and philosophy towards superior customer service," says Matt Jaye, Corporate Screening's Vice President of Business Development. "This strategic alliance allows for a sharing of knowledge and resources that complements our strengths."

"When selecting organization to collaborate with, we look for synergy of company cultures and leadership. We have found that in Corporate Screening and our team is excited to work together on better serving the needs of our clients through this alliance," says John Bernatovicz, founder and president of Willory.

The strategic alliance is not a traditional business partnership, but an alignment in values and shared resources. Expect to see Willory experts in Corporate Screening content, blogs and webinars and Corporate Screening experts in Willory podcasts – all with the purpose of sharing information, resources and tools to the human resources professionals in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

About Corporate Screening

Corporate Screening provides global background screening solutions, including criminal background checks, industry-specific searches, drug testing and compliance support to the nation's top employers. Leveraging proprietary technology with an experienced team, customers can expect a quality background screening report in less time. Corporate Screening empowers companies to configure screening programs to the variety of roles they need to fill, with technology integrated into existing workflow.

About Willory

Willory serves all of Ohio, the United States, and the globe with its unique approach, exclusively fulfilling the needs of the HR & payroll space. At Willory, subject matter experts take a holistic view of your HR and payroll departments, then focus on staffing, technology, strategy, and compliance to empower people. For more information, please visit us online at www.willory.com.

