Corporate Screening Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier to Provide Employment Background Screening Services to Leading Healthcare Organizations

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Screening Services, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for background screening services with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for employment background screening services.

Since 1987, Corporate Screening has evolved to become the background screening provider of choice for leading healthcare human resources teams across the nation. With this agreement, Premier members now have access to the relationship-focused service, proactive support, and innovative solutions top organizations rely on from Corporate Screening.

"We are beyond pleased to have the opportunity to bring a higher standard of background screening to Premier members," said Greg Dubecky, President of Corporate Screening. "Our longstanding healthcare customers rely on us not only for a quality background check, but for a relationship that goes beyond the transactional. It's a deep understanding of healthcare HR and the challenges they face every day."

Healthcare employers must navigate a maze of compliance and regulatory concerns to mitigate risk, create a safe workplace and protect the health and safety of employees, patients, volunteers, and the community. When it comes to background screening, organizations must not only adhere to the background check laws required of every employer, but additional regulations from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) factor in as well. Corporate Screening recognizes these needs and strives to solve problems other providers can't.

"In healthcare, lives are on the line," said Matt Jaye, Vice President of Business Development. "We understand the direct impact hiring makes on patient care. Every member of our team takes this responsibility to heart."

Premier members can expect a tight alignment between the solutions Corporate Screening offers and the value they demand. The company's collaborative approach enables customers to design a screening program that brings unparalleled efficiency to hiring without sacrificing accuracy. Its proven verification process provides thorough and accurate data approximately 23% faster than the industry average.

For Premier members, this balance of technology and people will be tangible.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to relationships," said Corporate Screening founder and CEO Dennis Drellishak, Sr. "Being a contracted provider with Premier enables us to provide their members a deeper level of expertise, a deeper investment in their business and a deeper dedication to the people they serve."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Corporate Screening

Corporate Screening provides global background screening solutions, including criminal background checks, industry-specific searches, drug testing and compliance support to the nation's top employers. Leveraging proprietary technology with an experienced team, customers can expect a quality background screening report in less time. Corporate Screening empowers companies to configure screening programs to the variety of roles they need to fill, with technology integrated into existing workflow.

