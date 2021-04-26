Corporate Screening Selected as Exclusive Background Screening Supplier for Premier SURPASS Purchasing Program

SURPASS members now have access to best-in-class screening solutions, proactive service & relationship-focused support. Tweet this

"This agreement allows Premier's highly dedicated members to take advantage of special, pre-negotiated employment background check services," says Matt Jaye, Vice President of Business Development. "We're honored to bring our deep expertise of healthcare screening to these top-tier organizations."

SURPASS is a unique collaboration for Premier member health systems, designed to scale purchasing across their systems. Comprising of more than 30,000 acute care beds across 24 states and two U.S. territories, SURPASS member health systems were active participants in this rigorous, 18-month supplier selection process.

Every day, the Corporate Screening team pushes to redefine value in background screening. The company's 'Center of Service' model highlights the importance of human interaction in the screening process. At a program level, customers rely on proactive communication, regular program reviews and expert recommendations for optimal performance. At the case level, secure, direct access to a single point of contact streamlines the communications process, reducing turnaround time without sacrificing quality.

For SURPASS members, this accessibility and focus on relationships will be apparent from the start.

"We often hear about what sets us apart from the crowd—our people, process and results," said Corporate Screening president Greg Dubecky. "In a world where healthcare systems change screening vendors every few years, our customer relationships extend into decades. We're proud to bring that level of commitment to Premier and SURPASS members."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Every day, Corporate Screening brings confidence to hiring with a dedicated team of screening experts who go above and beyond to deliver actionable information. Employers depend on Corporate Screening for relationship-focused support, proactive service and accessibility that goes beyond the transactional. Human intuition and smart automation enable Corporate Screening to exceed expectations with global background screening solutions, criminal background checks, industry-specific searches, continuous monitoring, drug testing and compliance support for the nation's top employers.

