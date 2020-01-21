Corporate Screening Services, a Leader in Pre-Employment Screening Solutions, Unveils New Brand Direction

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Screening Services, Inc., an award winning background check provider, reveals updated brand identity and website showcasing the synergy between tech and uncompromising human effort in which the company was founded over 30 years ago.

"After nearly 18 months of discovery, reevaluation and determination, we're pleased to unveil the new Corporate Screening brand and website," says Greg Dubecky, president of Corporate Screening. "At every touchpoint, our brand reinforces our purpose: to redefine value in background screening by solving problems others cannot."

In 2018, Corporate Screening introduced a reimagined and revolutionary background screening technology platform focused on providing quality solutions to the healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and financial services industry. This next-generation technology has enhanced the background check experience for customers, candidates and the Corporate Screening employees who utilize this proprietary platform every day. Its implementation brought a new energy to the company.

"Launching the new technology brought a renewed sense of purpose and determination to everyone in the company," says Dennis Drellishak, CEO and founder of Corporate Screening. "It was the perfect opportunity to reevaluate our position in the marketplace. We knew we needed to revamp our brand to match our modern technology."

Developed in collaboration with SmartBug, a nationally recognized web design and marketing firm, the new brand and website aligns Corporate Screening's cutting-edge technology with an analytical and human approach that's unique to the background screening industry.

"The people of Corporate Screening work hard and take the business of background checks seriously," says Levi Perkins, marketing manager. "They care about our customers, candidates and each other. They step up to seek the truth and do what others don't. People are at the heart of this company and this brand. It's authentic."

Corporate Screening is excited to share its updated look on the website, in advertising and throughout its EASE platform.

About Corporate Screening

Corporate Screening provides global background screening solutions, including criminal background checks, industry-specific searches, drug testing and compliance support to the nation's top employers. Leveraging proprietary technology with an experienced team, customers can expect a quality background screening report in less time. Corporate Screening empowers companies to configure screening programs to the variety of roles they need to fill, with technology integrated into existing workflow.

SOURCE Corporate Screening Services, Inc.

