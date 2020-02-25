Corporate Strategy Functions Have an Invaluable Intelligence Resource With The Business Research Company's Global Market Model

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company's Global Market Model is the ideal tool for corporate planners. It gives users a wide range of market information across 2500+ segments and through 1000+ reports allowing faster and better decision making. It covers more markets and offers a wider range of reports and information than other platforms such as Fitch BMI, Euromonitor Passport and IBISWorld. All at the click of a button through an intuitive online interface @ https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/about_global_market_model.aspx.

The platform has a wide range of advantages for strategy heads.

Develop Market Entry Strategies

- Develop market entry strategies by helping users choose high growth markets, geographies and industries. Its detailed reports on market segments globally help users understand what the market conditions mean for their business.

Developing New Products Or Services

- Companies often have brilliant technologies that they would like to commercialize and are confused about which markets they should be tailoring their solution for. The Global Market Model lets them compare the sizes of various industries and various other factors helping them decide on the industries that will provide most opportunities for their new products and solutions.

Assess Market Position

- The Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/) provides users with competitor market share information across 2500 markets that helps them understand their company's relative standing in those markets.

Track Key Performance Indicators

- The Global Market Model provides users with industry metrics that affect their business. It enables them to track from thousands of macro and industry specific indicators that will help spot trends before they affect their business.

To know more about the portal, please visit globalmarketmodel.com, or call +44-2071930708 or mail info@tbrc.info. To request complimentary access in chosen areas of interest, please register here.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

Contact Information:

G.Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company