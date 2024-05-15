Corporate Sunsetting Launches Certified Notification Service

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Sunsetting, the leading provider of company dissolution services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Certified Notification service offering. The new service ensures that relevant parties are notified of a company's disposal in a timely and accurate manner through certified mail. This includes notifying government agencies, creditors, suppliers, and other stakeholders. The client receives receipts and tracking information to prove that a party was notified. By providing certified notifications, Corporate Sunsetting eliminates the risk of important parties being left out of the dissolution process, which can lead to legal complications and delays.

Corporate Sunsetting's revolutionary company dissolution service is the easiest and most cost-effective method of company shutdown available. Rather than automating the traditional methods of corporate shutdown, Corporate Sunsetting automatically acquires the company on the spot, including all of its liabilities. The company is effectively disposed of in just minutes.

The company's new Certified Notification service is now available to all clients, and interested parties can contact them for more information. With this new service, Corporate Sunsetting continues to demonstrate their commitment to providing top-notch dissolution services to businesses of all sizes.

For more information about Corporate Sunsetting and their services, please visit their website at www.corporatesunsetting.com.

