CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY CLASSROOM: MAKING LIFE CYCLE ASSESSMENT EDUCATION MORE ACCESSIBLE

Sustainable Solutions Corporation

29 Aug, 2023, 14:07 ET

Sustainable Solutions Corporation is living their mission to empower every business to be a driver of positive global change through hands-on sustainability education.

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Solutions Corporation (SSC) knows that the heat is on for corporations to make drastic reductions in their carbon emissions. SSC also knows from their 22 years of experience in the sustainability field that the biggest issue most corporations face when trying to conquer carbon is a lack of knowledge and training.

A comprehensive three-part educational course that will provide a hands-on learning experience to teach you the fundamentals of Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Product Carbon Footprints (PCF).
SSC's President, Tad Radzinski, is trying to close that gap by offering a free webinar series that provides a hands-on learning experience. In this three-part course starting on Wednesday September 6, 2023, Tad will guide attendees through the process of conducting Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Product Carbon Footprints (PCF). He will also demonstrate how companies can use LCA and PCF results to drive sustainable product innovation processes and how to effectively communicate results to customers and stakeholders.

What makes this course exceptional is that it is more than just a typical webinar. This class is designed for engagement with exercises that provide real-life examples to help attendees understand how to start using a lifecycle lens in their own companies. Each webinar is supplemented with thought prompts, worksheets, and podcasts to ensure that attendees leave with actionable steps toward decarbonization at their company.

"Corporations are in a unique position to drive large-scale change by reducing their environmental impact," said Tad Radzinski, co-founder, and president of SSC. "Sustainability isn't just good for people and the planet, it is good for business. Accessible and accurate sustainability training is the key to achieving decarbonization goals and I encourage everyone to register for this course."

Tad's extensive background working in LCA and carbon footprint reduction, coupled with his experience as a college professor make him the perfect candidate to teach this class. Formerly the EPA's Waste Minimization National Expert, Tad has been a trusted advisor for Fortune 500 companies for over 30 years. Tad was also an adjunct professor at Villanova University for 18 years where he taught classes including Advanced Life Cycle Assessment and Introduction to Sustainable Product Innovation.

SOURCE Sustainable Solutions Corporation

