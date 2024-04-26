Corporate Sustainability in Action at Truma

ELKHART, Ind., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate sustainability is about more than simply putting a recycling bin by the copy machine or a water cooler in the breakroom. It is a company's conscious effort to make environmentally responsible choices at every possible opportunity. That is something that Truma has taken to heart for the last 75 years. From its earliest days, Truma has prided itself on developing products that allow campers to enjoy the outdoors while being kind to the environment and that spirit has drawn a workforce that is just as passionate.

The Production

Through product development, Truma has consistently offered fuel-efficient heating, hot water, and air conditioning systems for the RV market. The VarioHeat furnace, to name one example, has a combustion efficiency of 90%. In simpler terms, this means 90% of the energy generated from burning propane goes directly to heating the coach. Only 10% of that energy leaves the RV in the form of exhaust. Not only does this heat the RV faster, it means less fuel is needed to maintain the temperature. Less exhaust also means less pollution. Lower fuel consumption means fewer propane tank refills or replacements.

On the other end of the product lifecycle, Truma service centers lead the charge in recycling materials that come back through the workshop. When a new Truma system is installed as an upgrade or replacement for a competitive system, every piece is either repurposed or recycled. Rather than tossing those non-biodegradable parts into a dumpster, Truma technicians take the time to separate out copper and other metal components for recycling and have found third parties to assist with things like plastic appliance covers that need melted down to be repurposed.

The Processes

As a German-founded company with branches in several countries, including the United States, Truma's goal is to continually cut global carbon emissions. Each facility has implemented "green" practices, both large and small, at all of our facilities around the globe.

Truma North America is fully powered by solar energy and utilizes motion-activated lighting and geothermal heating to make their power consumption even more efficient. The landscaping around the building is entirely native plant species and is maintained without the use of chemical pesticides.

The People

As a supplier to the global RV industry, it is only natural that we have a passion for preserving the outdoors. In that spirit, Truma North America has been hosting an annual Spring Clean-up Event around Earth Day since 2020. The past two years we have partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department of Elkhart, Indiana to focus on giving back to the community we call home. These annual events proved to be popular with Truma employees and their families, and thereby inspired the company to get more involved. When Elkhart launched the Adopt-a-park program in 2023, Truma North America was the first company to sign up. Truma employees volunteer time on a regular basis to keep High Dive Park in Elkhart clean, and we assist in larger projects like the removal of invasive plants and maintaining park facilities.

Earth Day officially happens once a year, but as participants in an industry that promotes outdoor recreation and living, Truma has found that environmental thinking and sustainability are important year-round. Our mission is to help RV owners experience memorable times outdoors, and that means having clean, healthy environments to do just that.

