CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Coronavirus all but ruling out live interaction at work, Mediatainment, a leading corporate, comedy and media production company, has re-launched its corporate training center Improv University to help businesses reconnect with their employees and clients through customized team building exercises and workshops.

Corporate Team Building Workshops Drive Business

The corporate-friendly activity, part of Mediatainment's Improv Unlimited® brand, features the top improv and corporate communication experts from Chicago, New York and LA. The Compliance and Ethics Blog "Why Team Building is Important for Your Business" underscores the value and importance Team Building workshops can have on both employees and clients. Mediatainment's corporate workshop offerings stand out in their ability to incorporate a company's culture, mission, and uniqueness into every workshop. Participants are empowered to speak, share and implement ideas and suggestions on a cooperative group level.

"This is an exceedingly difficult time for businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic forced shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements," notes Mediatainment President Christopher Bell. "Using the skills, we use every night as professional comedians we teach valuable skills and lessons in support, kindness, embracing diversity and problem solving as a team."

Each corporate event is customized to meet a company's needs. Mediatainment can use an organization's history as inspiration for workshops, or work with a department directly to write and produce a specific program designed to help enhance its mission or sales goals.

For more information visit us online at Mediatainment.com. To arrange a meeting or get additional information, call 312-728-4740 or email our client services representative at [email protected].

About Mediatainment

Mediatainment®, the No.1 source for corporate entertainment and media development, specializes in customizing entertainment for live and virtual events that engage and connect clients and customers. Its corporate services include Team Building Workshops, Customized Shows, Speech Writing, Corporate Escape Rooms and Corporate Imposters, as well as event direction and production. Mediatainment is a unique artist-run agency that serves as a media production company to handle entire projects in-house. For more information, please visit Mediatainment.com .

