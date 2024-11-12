Corporate Technologies enters its 17th market with the acquisition of RSPN in Iowa

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, has acquired RSPN, an MSP serving SMB customers in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo region of Iowa. The acquisition expands Corporate Technologies' national reach to 17 markets in twelve states.

"RSPN's founders Mark and Mike have been dedicated to providing technology services to businesses in Iowa for over 30 years," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "The significant growth of RSPN is a testament to their leadership and the service delivery team they built. We are excited to partner with them as we continue our growth in Iowa."

"Our goal in selling was to find the right place for customers and employees. Corporate Technologies will provide significant resources and opportunities for both," said Mark Stewart, CEO and Co-Owner of RSPN. "Corporate Technologies was an ideal fit for RSPN due to their focus on service delivery, customer focus, and employee experience," replied Mike Place, President and Co-Owner of RSPN.

This is the sixth acquisition by Corporate Technologies and its second since being acquired by Tonka Bay Equity Partners in July of 2023. Corporate Technologies' acquisition continues its mission of building a national company to empower and provide its customers with technology services that enable their success.

About Corporate Technologies

Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a leading provider of managed services, cybersecurity solutions and disaster recovery services for businesses. Corporate Technologies is an award-winning company serving more than 1400 customers across the country. For more information visit www.gocorptech.com

