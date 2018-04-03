Corporate Technologies, LLC Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Corporate Technologies employs over 100 technicians, systems engineers and network engineers that support customers in six markets. Our engineers and sales staff are continuously training and earning new certifications from the industries' major technology manufacturers including: HP, Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, IBM, CompTia, EMC, VMware and Symantec. As a result of our multi-vendor authorizations, Corporate Technologies has the expertise needed to meet the information technology requirements of our customers in a rapidly changing industry.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

"Technology continues to be the driving force behind the innovative changes in productivity for businesses. Corporate Technologies is committed to developing strong partner relationships with our vendors so we can continue to deliver the latest technology solutions to our customers. We are honored to be named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list again this year," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @gocorptech to @CRN 2018 Tech Elite 250 list #CRNTechElite250 www.crn.com/techelite250

About Corporate Technologies LLC

Corporate Technologies is a leading provider of managed IT solutions to businesses and institutions in Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, Southern California, Michigan and New Jersey. With over 35 years of experience and the continued dedication of its employees, Corporate Technologies supports their clients on a national level. It offers a wide range of IT solutions, including: managed IT services, staffing, storage, virtualization, VoIP systems, consulting and networking. Corporate Technologies' Technology Advantage® program provides a niche service for small and medium size businesses requiring IT support and services. For additional information, visit www.gocorptech.com or call 866-363-GoCT (4628).

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-technologies-llc-named-one-of-2018-tech-elite-solution-providers-by-crn-300623729.html

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.gocorptech.com

