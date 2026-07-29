Corporate Technologies Marks 45 Years as a Leading Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider for U.S. Small Businesses

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota MSP, a 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501 winner, now serves 2,000+ clients across 18 states and 21 markets.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a managed service provider (MSP) founded in 1981, today announced it is celebrating 45 years of delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States.

Celebrating 45 years of helping small and mid-sized businesses grow through reliable IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. Thank you to our clients, partners, and team for being part of the journey.

Founded in 1981 in Fargo, North Dakota and now headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Corporate Technologies has grown from a regional IT provider into a national MSP serving 2,000+ clients across 18 states and 21 markets, all supported by a United States based, 24/7 help desk. The company was named a winner of the Channel Futures MSP 501, the industry's most prestigious ranking of managed service providers, in 2026 and in prior years.

"When we started in 1981, technology was a back-office expense. Today it is the engine of every small business," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "Forty-five years in, our mission is the same: give every small and mid-sized business access to the same enterprise-grade IT and security that larger companies take for granted. What matters is the capability of your IT partner, not the size of your company."

Corporate Technologies differentiates itself from the estimated tens of thousands of U.S. MSPs through dedicated service delivery teams, a 24/7 help desk that resolves roughly 93 percent of issues remotely, a dedicated account manager with monthly reporting and a technology roadmap, and a full stack of cybersecurity services and cloud services. Its flat-rate managed IT packages carry a 60-day money-back guarantee, and its local teams operate across 21 markets so clients can reach an engineer who can be on site.

The anniversary follows the company's first quarterly SMB Technology and Cyber Resilience Index, published in 2026, which measures operational data across its managed client base. According to the Index, managed clients experienced roughly 80 percent lower modeled downtime cost and about four times fewer outages than the SMB average, and Corporate Technologies blocked 12,977 ransomware attempts across its client base in a single quarter while maintaining a 99.9 percent uptime SLA on its cloud services.

Corporate Technologies by the numbers:

Founded: 1981

Headquarters: Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Clients served: 2,000+

Footprint: 18 states, 21 markets

Recognition: Channel Futures MSP 501, 2026 winner

Services: managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, disaster recovery

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a managed service provider (MSP) founded in 1981 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company provides managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, and disaster recovery services to small and mid-sized businesses across 18 states and 21 U.S. markets, backed by a United States based 24/7 help desk. Corporate Technologies is a Channel Futures MSP 501 winner. Learn more at https://gocorptech.com.

Media Contact:

Ugur Gulaydin, VP of Marketing, Corporate Technologies

1-866-363-4628

[email protected]

6210 Bury Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

https://gocorptech.com

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC