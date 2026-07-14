Corporate Technologies Ranked on 2026 MSP 501, Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a national managed services provider serving businesses since 1981, has earned a spot on the 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of managed service provider excellence.

In a year marked by intense competition and rapid change across the channel, Corporate Technologies was recognized for the financial strength, operational excellence, and client outcomes that distinguish the industry's top performers.

Corporate Technologies named a 2026 MSP 501 winner by Informa, recognizing the world's leading managed service providers.

"This recognition belongs to our people and the clients who trust us every day," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses with technology that lets them grow with confidence, backed by the security and accountability that regulated industries demand. Being named to the MSP 501 confirms what our teams work toward all year, and we are proud of the honor and energized for what is ahead."

Corporate Technologies exists to empower small and midsize businesses with technology that fuels growth, pairing enterprise-grade IT and security with the responsiveness a growing company needs. The company pairs that mission with an unusually deep focus on highly regulated industries, including life sciences, healthcare, government, and financial services, where security, compliance, and uptime are mission critical.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has ranked the world's best-run managed service providers through a rigorous analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health, not revenue alone.

"Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events.

This year's list is among the most competitive in the survey's history. The 2026 MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue, with listed MSPs averaging 10 percent revenue growth and recurring revenue making up almost 60 percent of total revenue. Winners will be honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, September 28 to 30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a national managed services provider on a mission to empower small and midsize businesses with technology that drives growth. Serving businesses since 1981 and combining local, on-site expertise with national scale across 18 states and 21 U.S. markets, the company delivers managed IT through its flagship Total Advantage program, cybersecurity through its Secure Advantage stack, cloud services, and 24/7 U.S.-based support. Businesses can estimate their costs with the free Managed IT Services Calculator. The company brings particular depth to highly regulated industries, including life sciences, healthcare, government, and financial services. Learn more at www.gocorptech.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers, channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth. The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio includes several respected recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

The full announcement is available in the Corporate Technologies newsroom.

Media Contact

Ugur Gulaydin, VP of Marketing

Corporate Technologies

[email protected] | gocorptech.com

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC