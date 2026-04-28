Corporate Technologies Acquires RPM Technologies to Expand Life Sciences Expertise and National Reach

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a national managed IT services and cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the acquisition of RPM Technologies, LLC, a managed services provider known for its deep expertise in Life Sciences and other highly regulated industries.

The acquisition expands Corporate Technologies' presence to 21 markets nationwide and strengthens its ability to support organizations operating in complex, compliance-driven environments.

"RPM Technologies is exactly the kind of company we want to bring into the Corporate Technologies platform," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "Their experience in Life Sciences, strong customer relationships, and experience supporting compliance-driven environments strengthen our national MSP strategy and expand the value we can deliver to customers."

Founded in 2006, RPM Technologies has built a strong reputation as a trusted IT partner for organizations requiring secure, scalable, and compliant technology environments.

"We built RPM Technologies to support organizations operating in highly regulated environments, particularly in Life Sciences," said Chris Prader, Owner, RPM Technologies. "Corporate Technologies brings the scale and resources to continue delivering that level of service while expanding what's possible for our clients."

"From the beginning, our focus has been on strong customer relationships and consistent service delivery," said Mark Fricker, Owner, RPM Technologies. "This partnership allows us to preserve that foundation while giving our clients access to broader capabilities and long-term support."

Strategic Impact

This acquisition supports Corporate Technologies' strategy of building a national, vertically focused managed services provider (MSP) platform. By combining local service delivery with specialized industry expertise, the company continues to expand its ability to serve growing SMBs with increasing technology, cybersecurity, and compliance demands.

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a national managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. The company delivers simple, essential IT solutions designed to improve security, reliability, and operational efficiency with predictable costs and responsive support.

About RPM Technologies, LLC

RPM Technologies, LLC is a managed IT services provider specializing in Life Sciences and other regulated industries. The company delivers secure, scalable, and compliance-focused IT solutions to organizations nationwide.

For more information about this acquisition, visit https://gocorptech.com/resources/press-releases/corporate-technologies-acquires-rpm-technologies/.

Media Contact

Ugur Gulaydin

Corporate Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC