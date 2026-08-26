Corporate Technologies Publishes Q2 2026 SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index, Built on Operational Data From ~1,700 Managed Businesses

New edition finds 96% of ransomware victims are small and mid-sized businesses and that tested backup recovery remains the widest gap, even as the managed client base absorbed 9.19 billion security events with zero ransomware detonations.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services provider serving small and mid-sized businesses since 1981, today released the Q2 2026 edition of its SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index, an operational benchmark of small-business IT resilience drawn from platform instrumentation across roughly 1,700 managed businesses rather than from self-reported surveys.

The report is built to close a gap the company argues defines the SMB technology market: the distance between how secure businesses believe they are and what their operational data shows. Veeam's 2026 research found that 90% of security leaders are confident they can recover from an attack, while only 28% of organizations hit by ransomware actually restore their data in full.

Among the Q2 2026 findings:

Across the managed client base, the environment absorbed 9.19 billion analyzed security events over the quarter, producing 215 verified incidents and zero ransomware detonations.

A typical managed client experienced approximately 2.6 hours of unplanned downtime for the year, against a 14-hour industry average, with critical issues resolved in an average of 8.5 hours.

Documented recovery objectives and tested backup restores held at just 5% of clients, unchanged across two editions and identified as the single widest gap in the index.

The report also recalibrated its patch-compliance measure to a stricter, device-level standard, which read 65.3% where a legacy roll-up had reported 94%, a change the company published in full rather than omit.

The edition also documents the shift to identity-based attacks. Citing Sophos and Verizon research, the report notes that 79% of ransomware attacks now begin with a compromised identity, and that where victim size was known, 96% of ransomware victims were small and mid-sized businesses.

"Most SMBs don't lack awareness, but measurement," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "This index exists to replace assumptions with operational evidence, and to give business owners a benchmark they can actually act on."

"The uncomfortable part of instrumenting everything is that the numbers get worse before they get better," said Ben Silver, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Technologies. "A device-level patch assessment will always read lower than a policy roll-up. We publish the stricter number because that's the one an attacker interacts with."

The Q2 2026 edition spans five pillars, availability and downtime, backup and disaster recovery readiness, cyber resilience, operational maturity, and financial impact, with each figure sourced and every retired or unverifiable statistic disclosed. Business owners can download the full report to benchmark their own environment. Current and prior editions are available on the SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index resource page.

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is an award-winning managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services provider founded in 1981 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Named to the Channel Futures MSP 501 list, the company supports thousands of small and mid-sized businesses across 21 markets in 18 states, delivering managed IT, layered cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, and backup and disaster recovery services. Learn more at gocorptech.com.

Media Contact:

Ugur Gulaydin, Vice President of Marketing

Corporate Technologies

[email protected] | 1-866-363-4628

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC