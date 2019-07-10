Corporate Training Leader Mason Academy Adds New Course to its World-Class Curriculum

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Academy, a leader in online and in-person corporate training, today announced a new course added to its already extensive roster of workshops, seminars and online courses – "10 Soft Skills You Need." Mason Academy defines soft skills as "personal attributes that allow us to effectively relate to others." Presumed to be innate characteristics, soft skills can be developed, including communication, empathy, professionalism, and providing and receiving constructive criticism. When developed and applied at work, these skills help build stronger work relationships, enable people to work more efficiently and also maximize team goals. "10 Soft Skills You Need" is available as an in-person workshop for $175.00 or an online course for $120 per person.

While a relatively new company, Mason Academy's founder and president, Charles Mason, has more than 30 years of coaching and training experience. Earning his Masters of Public Administration at Barry University, Mason opened Mason Academy in 2018 to help strengthen and supplement companies' current leadership training programs by providing a variety of eLearning tools. As a former U.S. Air Force Military Police Officer, Mason has first-hand knowledge of the pressure and daily struggles leaders are faced with today. Mason has experience motivating teams, building self-esteem, improving communication skills, establishing or repairing leadership roles, and training individuals and teams through mergers, acquisitions, and other transitions. Mason Academy's exceptional faculty, with most instructors earning advanced degrees in their fields, is all passionate educators who bring expertise and enthusiasm to every course.

"Mason Academy was established to help corporate trainers tackle team development and training with ease," Mason said. "Our customizable materials and library of eLearning tools provide the necessary resources to meet a company's diverse range of training needs."

All training materials from Mason Academy can be customized to include a company's logo and industry specific case studies relevant to participants, and include worksheets, activities for engaging interactions, and more.

"10 Soft Skills You Need" is only the latest example of Mason Academy's list of workshops and online courses. Additional courses include Risk Assessment and Management, Creative Problem Solving, Women in Leadership, Virtual Team Building and Management, and Time Management.

For more information about Mason Academy and it's current online courses, visit www.MasoneLearning.com.

