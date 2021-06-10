Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow by USD 14.06 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major drivers in the market?

Digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules are the major drivers in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials. However, the lack of effective metrics will hamper market growth.

How big is the Western European market?

34% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the digitization of learning materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of effective metrics is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate training market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non-Technical Courses

Geography

Western Europe



Nordic Countries



Southern Europe



Central And Eastern Europe

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in Europe Size

Corporate Training Market in Europe Trends

Corporate Training Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the Corporate Training Market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in Europe across Western Europe , Nordic Countries, Southern Europe , and Central and Eastern Europe

across , Nordic Countries, , and Central and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate training market vendors in Europe

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC- The digital english language learning market size in APAC is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (China, India, and the rest of APAC).

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US- The compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US is segmented by type (academic staff and students) and delivery method (offline learning and online learning).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

