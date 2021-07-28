Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow by USD 14.06 billion|Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 14.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The report on the corporate training market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules.
The corporate training market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:
Corporate Training Market In Europe Sizing
Corporate Training Market In Europe Forecast
Corporate Training Market In Europe Analysis
E-learning Market in the UK- The e-learning market in the UK is segmented by product (packaged content and solutions) and end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate).
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market- The corporate compliance training market is segmented by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
