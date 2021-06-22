Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 22, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in Latin America and it is poised to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Technical training is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp.,m Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increased need for employee skill enhancement. However, budgetary concerns will impede market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increased need for employee skill enhancement, the expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, budgetary concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate training market in Latin America forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Corporate Training Market in Latin America is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Training
- Non-technical Training
- Application
- Large Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44986
Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Latin America report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in Latin America Size
- Corporate Training Market in Latin America Trends
- Corporate Training Market in Latin America Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the Corporate Training Market in Latin America's growth during the next few years.
Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market growth in Latin America during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in Latin America across Latin America and the Rest of Latin America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate training market vendors in Latin America
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Corporate Training Market in Europe- The corporate training market size in Europe is segmented by product (technical courses and non-technical courses) and geography (Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe).
Download FREE Sample Report
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US- The academic and corporate LMS market in the US is segmented by end-user (corporates, higher education institutions, and K-12 schools) and applications (content management, student management, performance management, and others).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-corporate-trainingmarket-v2
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-in-latin-america-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article