Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Technical training is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp.,m Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increased need for employee skill enhancement. However, budgetary concerns will impede market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increased need for employee skill enhancement, the expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, budgetary concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate training market in Latin America forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Corporate Training Market in Latin America is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Training



Non-technical Training

Application

Large Enterprises



Medium Enterprises



Small Enterprises

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Latin America report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in Latin America Size

Corporate Training Market in Latin America Trends

Corporate Training Market in Latin America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the Corporate Training Market in Latin America's growth during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market growth in Latin America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the corporate training market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in Latin America across Latin America and the Rest of Latin America

across and the Rest of Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate training market vendors in Latin America

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

