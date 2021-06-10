Corporate Training Market in the US | $ 19.51 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corporate Training Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non-technical Courses

End-user

Manufacturing



Healthcare



BFSI



IT



Others

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate training market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US size

Corporate Training Market in US trends

Corporate Training Market in US industry analysis

Growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning may threaten the growth of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Corporate Training Market - Global corporate training market is segmented by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market - Global corporate leadership training market is segmented by application (ILT, blended training, and online training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors

