Corporate Training Market in US to Record a CAGR of 10%, Emergence of Cost Effective E-learning Training Modules to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

Market Challenge: Growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning

Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Corporate organizations are collaborating with vendors for the development and implementation of technical and non-technical training through digital tools owing to the rapid shift toward digitalization. Established international vendors that provide corporate training services in the US have a competitive edge in the market owing to their high investment capabilities, brand name, and large scale of operations. However, new entrants have low entry barriers due to relaxed regulations and easy access to distribution channels.

Market Segmentation

By product, the technical training segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Technical courses focus on training employees on knowledge and skills that are essential and relevant to specific industries. These courses largely include training related to plant or facility management, new recruitment fundamentals, product and software feature training, programming language training, sales training, and process safety management, among others. Vendors in the corporate training market in the US offer a range of blended, offline, and online technical courses for a variety of technical requirements. Organizations are increasingly adopting blended learning approaches to train their employees on technical courses. They are encouraging employees to undergo online skill-based training courses and assessments due to constraints related to the shortage of man-hours and the increase in overall training expenses. They also organize instructor-led classroom-based training sessions to clarify doubts and enable interactive real-time discussions related to technical skill sets and product knowledge between instructors and employees. The adoption of video-based, simulation-based, and game-based elements in technical courses improves employee engagement and ensures knowledge retention.

The growth of this segment is expected to remain steady during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for skilling employees. Moreover, government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of manufacturing jobs, which will increase the need for offering technical training to employees in the manufacturing sector during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Corporate Training Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.31 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

IT - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

