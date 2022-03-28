Corporate Training Market size in Europe to grow by USD 14.06 billion | Technical courses segment to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global market vendors. Technavio identifies Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. as some of the major players in the market.

Although the digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. The impact of COVID-19 on corporates, the lack of effective metrics, and the increasing competition from the unorganized sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non-Technical Courses

Geography

Western Europe



Nordic Countries



Southern Europe



Central and Eastern Europe

The technical courses segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The need to continuously stay updated on the latest technologies is driving the growth of the segment. Besides, the increasing demand for technical courses from the automotive, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, the market will observe maximum growth in the Western Europe region during the forecast period. The increasing number of government initiatives to enhance the technical and non-technical skill levels of employees is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as increased adoption of social learning, the advent of knowledge-sharing platforms, and the proliferation of start-ups that offer training to employees will further drive the growth of the corporate training market in Europe.

Our corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Corporate Training Market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in Europe

Corporate Training Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 34% Key consumer countries Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

