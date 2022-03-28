Corporate Training Market size in Europe to grow by USD 14.06 billion | Technical courses segment to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

Mar 28, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market share in Europe is expected to grow by USD 14.06 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights on the market size, current market scenario, and the factors that will challenge the growth of the market.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global market vendors. Technavio identifies Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. as some of the major players in the market.
Although the digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. The impact of COVID-19 on corporates, the lack of effective metrics, and the increasing competition from the unorganized sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-Technical Courses
- Geography
- Western Europe
- Nordic Countries
- Southern Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
The technical courses segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The need to continuously stay updated on the latest technologies is driving the growth of the segment. Besides, the increasing demand for technical courses from the automotive, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors is contributing to the growth of the segment.
By geography, the market will observe maximum growth in the Western Europe region during the forecast period. The increasing number of government initiatives to enhance the technical and non-technical skill levels of employees is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as increased adoption of social learning, the advent of knowledge-sharing platforms, and the proliferation of start-ups that offer training to employees will further drive the growth of the corporate training market in Europe.
Our corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market size
- Corporate Training Market trends
- Corporate Training Market industry analysis
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Corporate Training Market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in Europe
|
Corporate Training Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.06 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Western Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
