Corporate Training Market Size to Grow by USD 46.22 Billion, Emergence of Cost-effective E-learning Training Modules to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market is driven by factors such as the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. Many organizations are adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. Vendors are offering technologies, solutions, systems, and courses at affordable rates to corporations. The transition from conventional training to e-learning helps corporations save employees' working hours. Moreover, the rising popularity of online learning has helped employees save their time and money in reskilling.

Latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The corporate training market size is expected to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are several international and regional players offering innovative, technologically advanced training solutions. The global corporate training market offers numerous revenue-generation opportunities. Continuous mergers and acquisitions in the global corporate training market are intensifying the market competition. Collaboration with emerging start-ups allow established players to leverage advantages offered by their products and enhance their product portfolio. Market vendors are also increasing partnerships with cloud service providers and enablers to implement systems and solutions for enhancing the training quality and measuring the results effectively. Moreover, the rapid penetration of mobile devices and the increasing digital literacy among employees have encouraged market participants to implement online or web-based training modules to keep learners engaged in the training process. Therefore, with the continuously increasing investments, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, the market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

Major Corporate Training Companies

Adobe Inc.

Berlitz Corp.

Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

BTS Group AB

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

DEMOS Group

Development Dimensions International Inc.

Franklin Covey Co.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

NIIT Ltd.

PinPoint Workforce Inc.

Richardson Sales Performance

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Mind Gym Plc

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Corporate Training Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Technical training - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-technical training - size and forecast 2021-2026

Corporate Training Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The technical training segment will be the largest contributor to the market growth. The increasing need for improving employees' skills on continuously evolving technologies will drive the growth of the segment. The rising prominence of online courses will further fuel the adoption of technical training courses in the corporate training market during the forecast period.

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 City and Guilds Group

Exhibit 99: City and Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings

10.6 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 102: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

Exhibit 106: Franklin Covey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Franklin Covey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Franklin Covey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Franklin Covey Co. - Segment focus

10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 110: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 114: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 119: NIIT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: NIIT Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 127: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

