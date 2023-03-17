Corporate training market size to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth. Organizations are adopting innovative ways to train their employees. Online learning helps employees save time and costs, unlike conventional training sessions. Hence, vendors are offering low-cost solutions, technologies, systems, and courses to corporations. The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is a key trend in the market. Smart glasses and smartwatches create interactive and immersive learning experiences. Companies also utilize mobile devices to conduct training. Vendors have come up with responsive design tools to enhance employees' learning experiences. Mobile devices have features such as accessibility to learning management systems (LMS). This training approach reduces the dependency on time and place for training sessions. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Training Market

Corporate training market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (technical training and non-technical training).

The technical training segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Technical training is a process of coaching, mentoring, and teaching employees to perform technical tasks. Employees need to be trained on the fundamental aspects of applications, technology, service tactics, and sales, which is increasing the demand for this type of training. Therefore, companies are focusing on imparting technical skills such as coding, programming, analytics, technical writing, and project management to employees. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising need for skilled employees on continuously evolving technologies. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the use of technical training courses during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global corporate training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate training market.

North America will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Moreover, North America will grow at a faster rate than South America , Europe , and MEA. The presence of many MNCs and large organizations will drive the corporate training market growth in North America during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly expanding their market presence, which is increasing the need for training employees on technical and non-technical fronts. The market will also witness the growth of small and medium-scale training providers offering innovative training solutions to employees during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Corporate training market – Major challenges hindering the market growth

Budgetary concerns are impeding the market growth.

are impeding the market growth. The cost of switching from one technology to another is high, which is a challenge for companies with limited budgets.

In emerging economies, some companies still follow brick-and-mortar training methodologies.

Hence, organizations with limited budgets prefer conventional training methodologies.

This helps them save the costs incurred in buying new tools and technologies.

These factors may hinder the growth of the corporate training market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this corporate training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corporate training market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The corporate compliance training market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate compliance training market segmentation by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-technical training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 City and Guilds Group

Exhibit 99: City and Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings

10.6 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 102: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

Exhibit 106: Franklin Covey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Franklin Covey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Franklin Covey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Franklin Covey Co. - Segment focus

10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 110: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 114: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 119: NIIT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: NIIT Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 127: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio