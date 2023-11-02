Corporate Training Market size to grow by USD 56.92 billion from 2022 to 2027 |Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc. and Blanchard Training and Development Inc., many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Training Market is estimated to increase by USD 56.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period according to Technavio's market analysis. The corporate training market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer corporate training market are Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Adobe Inc: The company offers corporate training courses such as Adobe Analytics, adobe advertising cloud, Adobe Audience Manager, and adobe commerce.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is projected to drive 51% of global market growth during the forecast period. This is driven by a focus on employee engagement, the presence of major corporations like Microsoft and IBM, and the need to align diverse talents with business goals, boosting demand for corporate training. The corporate training market in North America is thriving, with major players like Microsoft and IBM leading the way. This growth is attributed to a strong emphasis on employee engagement and aligning diverse talents with business objectives.

Impactful driver- Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

- Emergence of IoT and wearable devices Major Challenges - Increasing competition from in-house training

The market is segmented by product (technical training and non-technical training), type (blended and e-learning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The technical training segment is projected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for proficient personnel in rapidly advancing technologies. Technical training encompasses the process of instructing, guiding, and educating employees to execute technical tasks with greater precision and comprehensiveness within their roles.

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

