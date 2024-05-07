Corporate Training Market size to record USD 56.92 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of IoT and wearable devices is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 56.92 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.69% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Training Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Technical training and Non-technical training) and Type (Blended and E-learning) Key Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Use of affordable solutions with lower prices:

Corporate training expenses are vital for companies. Productivity relies on effective training for new hires and skill upgrades for existing employees. Traditional training costs, like travel, employee time, and facilities, are high. Printing materials is costly compared to online access.



Organizations are shifting to e-learning to save time and costs. Vendors offer affordable solutions, technologies, and courses. Some budget-limited companies opt for DIY e-learning. Online platforms save time and money for employees.



Trainers can engage learners effectively. Online learning is popular for its flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Affordable solutions will drive the global corporate training market's growth.

Major Challenges:

Technical constraints to implementing corporate training

Implementing corporate training solutions in the corporate sector poses technical challenges such as customization and integration. Many organizations struggle with tailoring training solutions to meet specific user needs, which can reduce complexity and time. However, customization comes with increased operating costs, especially for smaller companies.



Despite thorough testing and documentation, customization issues persist, including feature, content, format, and delivery method discrepancies. Integrating SaaS-based training solutions with existing business applications proves difficult due to differing technology stacks. Lack of integration leads to inefficiencies in business processes, diminishing user interest in online course development.



While corporate training vendors offer technical support, this may be withdrawn if clients seek cost reductions. Failure to address these challenges negatively impacts the global corporate training market outlook. To realize the full potential of e-learning, companies must integrate training with existing applications to enhance business efficiency and user engagement.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Technical training

1.2 Non-technical training Type 2.1 Blended

2.2 E-learning Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Technical training- The technical training sector is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. This growth is mainly fueled by the increasing demand for skilled employees in rapidly evolving technologies. Technical training involves coaching and mentoring employees to perform technical tasks accurately. Valued at USD 49.89 billion in 2017, it is the largest segment. Training covers essential knowledge of applications, technology, service tactics, and sales, driving its growth.

Staying updated on the latest technologies is crucial as technical skills directly impact productivity. Such training aids employees in carrying out tasks efficiently. The demand for technical training is rising across IT and manufacturing sectors due to their process-based nature. Each step in a task significantly influences overall productivity. Consequently, this demand is expected to propel the growth of the technical training segment, thereby driving corporate market development.

Analyst Review

In the bustling corporate training market, various types of programs cater to diverse needs. These include compliance training to ensure adherence to regulations, soft skills enhancement for effective workplace communication, and gamification to engage learners. With a focus on retention, training programs aim to equip employees with the skills needed for their roles.

Motivation is key, driving participants to actively engage in workshops and seminars. Learning management systems (LMS) streamline the process, offering a centralized platform for content delivery. Public enterprises, students, and corporates alike benefit from tailored programs that foster leadership and teamwork.

Advantages abound, with workplace learning fostering growth and development. As industries evolve, trends shape the landscape, driving investments in innovative approaches. Enterprises seek an edge, prioritizing order and efficiency in their training endeavors.

In this dynamic market, the emphasis on corporate learning is evident, with a spotlight on enterprise-wide skill enhancement. Classroom settings blend with online learning, catering to diverse preferences. As the learning market expands, corporate training remains a cornerstone of organizational success.

Market Overview

In today's corporate training market, focusing on customers' motivation is crucial. A well-designed training program offers several advantages, including improved teamwork and enhanced enterprise learning. It's essential to stay abreast of trends across various industries to tailor training programs effectively. Implementing a robust learning management system facilitates efficient delivery and tracking of training content. Promoting collaboration and teamwork within the organization fosters a conducive learning environment.

Understanding the needs and motivations of customers drives the design of training programs, ensuring they remain relevant and impactful. Additionally, observing trends in the training market allows for agile adjustments to meet evolving demands. Leveraging technology, such as learning management systems, streamlines training processes and enhances accessibility. Encouraging teamwork among employees not only enriches the learning experience but also cultivates a culture of continuous improvement. In essence, a customer-centric approach, coupled with adaptability to market trends and effective utilization of technology, is key to success in the corporate training landscape.

