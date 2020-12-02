Corporate Virtual Holiday Events with Host

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are choosing virtual experiences for their holiday parties this year. In place of open bars and elaborately decorated event spaces, holiday gatherings will be over the computer. That doesn't mean you have to put your best party attire away, though. Employers are finding creative event ideas to get their employees in the holiday spirit, and to show their appreciation for all their hard work throughout this stressful year.

Over 450+ of those corporate holiday virtual events have been booked with Boston-based company, Host Events Inc. Host Events offers multiple virtual experiences that can be catered to the client's needs. Co-workers can come together virtually to mix cocktails, play trivia, arrange floral centerpieces, and more. Host is also combining their most popular events into one epic holiday gathering. Their seasonal packages include Merry Martini Bingo Party, where guests shake up a festive cocktail then play four games of bingo, and Jack Frost Game Night where guests enjoy a beer tasting courtesy of Bent Water Brewing Company while competing for company bragging rights during four rounds of trivia. You can also decorate a gingerbread house after creating a winter themed centerpiece or wreath with their Home For The Holidays package, or alleviate that 2020 stress with a calming yoga session led by a certified yogi, to then re-energize with a healthy culinary creation from world renowned Chef Angela-Michelle.

To enhance the experience, employers are sending HOSTKits directly to their employees' doorstep. All the supplies needed for mixology, beer and wine tastings, culinary, and floral events can be shipped to all attendees before the virtual festivities.

Gifting options are also available through Host Events. Managers can gift their teams branded glassware or bar tool sets. Wine boxes and cheese board sets are also an option for those trying to get on the 'nice list'.

This year more than ever, folks deserve a fun holiday party, even if it is from their living room. You can still provide an interactive, memorable experience over the computer. According to Remote.co, a memorable holiday celebration is one that is personal. You can provide that personal touch by suggesting all guests wear an ugly holiday sweater or the same festive color to the virtual call. Let Host Events provide that unforgettable experience for you.

