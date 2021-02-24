Corporate Vision Magazine Awards Sandler Training Designation As Best Global Sales Training Company 2021 - USA

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Training (www.Sandler.com) has the distinct honor of being designated as Best Global Sales Training Company 2021 – USA by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine.

CV Magazine is dedicated to recognizing the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative, and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in a number of key industries across the business landscape. Award recipients are hand-picked by their dedicated in-house team through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection.

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

"Our goal is to create the best content possible. We offer global enterprise clients the proven training and support they need to maintain the highest of standards and level of success. In addition, our award-winning network of local training centers and offices work with clients using the most up-to-date training, information, research, and tools available," said David Mattson, President and CEO of Sandler. "We are honored by this recognition by CV Magazine."

